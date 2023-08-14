CLEARWATER — FrankCrum officials say moving the erased segregation-era St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery from their 14-acre campus is the responsibility of the city of Clearwater, which once owned the property.
The first step will be for the city to hire an archaeology company to study the feasibility of moving the Black burial ground.
The Tampa Bay Times asked Georgia-based New South Associates, an archaeological firm that has relocated two erased Black cemeteries in recent years, how much the move might cost.
A cemetery with 386 burials was discovered on Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. Moving it cost $1,659,043, or $4,298 per burial.
Another, with 106 burials, was found in Georgia’s Bibb County when the state’s Department of Transportation purchased land for a right-of-way. That move cost $533,831, or $5,026 per grave.
“Both included relocation to nearby cemeteries with the cost of plots and monuments and that is a cost that can fluctuate a good bit by location,” said J.W. Joseph, New South’s director of administration. “I would think $4,000 or so (per grave) would be likely for a straight relocation at this time.”
That means it could cost at least $2.2 million to move St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery if 542 graves are still there, as archaeologists have said is possible. That cost doesn’t include repair work to the property.
Most of the graves are under FrankCrum’s paved company parking lot. Some are under Missouri Avenue and a sliver of FrankCrum’s building.