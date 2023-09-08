CLEARWATER — The Raising Relief Foundation, a nonprofit that helps raise money for other area nonprofits and those in need, will host its sixth annual Denim and Diamonds Gala on Saturday, Nov. 4, 5-10 p.m. at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater.
The event combines the comfort of denim attire with the elegance of diamonds and jewels, according to RRF founder Devin Pappas.
“I’ve been working in nonprofits for 13 years, so I know a lot of the local ones and the resources they use,” Pappas said. “What we’re able to do with Raising Relief Foundation is fill in those gaps between the nonprofits and the people who need them by helping them not only financially, but with items they may need and other help resources.”
Pappas said she came up with the idea for the foundation as a way to assist victims of domestic violence.
“The first three years, all the money went to domestic violence victims and causes,” she said. “But as I was working with all the volunteers, I realized everyone had a cause they were passionate about. So, I thought, why should I be selfish and limit it to my cause? Let’s open it up and help other causes.”
Since the pivot, Pappas said her philanthropical endeavor has grown is size and scope.
“Last year the foundation assisted with the needs of 19 different nonprofits, aiding in categories including human trafficking, veterans causes, amputees, families of the fallen, foster care kids and more,” she said. “This year, our goal is to raise enough funds to help at least 40 nonprofit organizations as well as introduce a new support program called HIM, or Help Inspire Men.”
Last year’s event drew more than 300 people to the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach. Pappas said the 2023 gala would feature a red carpet reception, live entertainment, “an exquisite dinner” and a silent auction, as well as a “dazzling dress code and inspiring stories.”
“This is the sixth year of the event and the fourth different venue, because we keep outgrowing the space,” Pappas said. “But we won’t have that problem at the Sheraton Sand Key. So, the more the merrier.”
For more information on the Raising Relief Foundation’s sixth annual Denim and Diamonds Gala, including ticket packages, visit raisingreleiffoundation.org.
For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or additional information, contact Pappas at 727-657-9615 or by email at DevinbPappas@gmail.com.