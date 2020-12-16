CLEARWATER — When Major League Baseball officials announced in October 2019 the league was planning a restructuring of the Minor League Baseball system, a process that would include the elimination of more than 40 affiliates, minor league franchise owners around the country waited and wondered if and when their teams would get to play ball again.
Since the announcement, many longstanding affiliates, and in some cases entire leagues, became casualties of the cutbacks. In Clearwater, longtime spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies and the organization’s Florida State League Single-A club, the Clearwater Threshers, the anxiety level remained high throughout the last year, which saw the 2020 Grapefruit League season cut short and the FSL season canceled due to COVID-19.
“I don’t think anyone felt 100 percent confident,” Threshers General Manager Jason Adams said of the wait to learn which affiliates would retain their Player Development Licenses during a Dec. 10 phone conversation. “There wasn’t a whole lot of conversation with the minor league teams directly. We were definitely a little nervous.”
One day earlier, Adams and everyone at Spectrum Field received an early Christmas present when the Phillies announced Lehigh Valley, Reading, Jersey Shore and Clearwater had been “invited to become the Club’s four affiliates in MLB’s new player development structure, beginning in 2021,” according to a press release.
“We are happy to extend an invitation to these four affiliates who have each been a great partner to this organization for many years,” Phillies Assistant General Manager Bryan Minniti said in the Dec. 9 release. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with all four affiliates and their respective communities where we have such long-standing ties.” According to the statement Clearwater, which has been home to a Phillies affiliate since 1985 and the team’s spring training base since 1947, will shift to a Low-A franchise.
“I’m not 100 percent sure what they’ll be able to call it,” Adams said of the new developmental league, which he said could be pared down to about 10 teams and feature a full-season schedule with an emphasis on playing local franchises like Dunedin and Bradenton more frequently. “So, there will be a naming process, and I’m not sure how they are going to come up with the schedule with less teams.”
Despite the areas of uncertainty, Adams said one important aspect of the team would not change.
“We’ll still be the Threshers,” he said, adding they would also retain their mascot, Phinley, noting, “He’s probably our most popular staff member! Definitely the most recognizable!”
And while Adams admitted it’s a “little unnerving” not having a schedule to work with as the club heads into the new year, he said just knowing a Phillies minor league affiliate will be playing in Spectrum Field after spring training ends in late March is huge news for everyone involved, including their fans and charitable partners.
“We make it a point to be community centric, whether it’s providing that affordable family outing where they can come out and not break the bank to watch a game, or if it’s helping our charitable partners through things like our Pitch for Pink Night where we’re raising funds for breast cancer awareness,” he said. “For us, being a great community partner is our focus, and now we’re able to get back and say we’re in the community we’re going to stay in the community.”
Asked what his main goal would be heading into a season sure to be filled with unfamiliarity, Adams said,
“Our goal is to make it so that someone who walks through the gates, they don’t know about all the chaos that’s happened. They just come back in and they’re able to go back to their happy place and not worry about it or think of anything that happened. That’s kind of what we’re aiming for. We’re crossing those bad days out and looking forward to the happy ones. We’ve got some pent-up people that love being around the guests and the fans. So we’re excited.”