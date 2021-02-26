CLEARWATER — After Pinellas County was incorporated in 1912, it became quickly evident that the area’s rapid growth would require more schools.
Therefore, county leaders began planning for a new facility to serve the northern side of Clearwater. Land was acquired in 1913, and the North Ward Elementary School opened in 1915.
The school remained in operation until 2009. Today, it stands as a vacant monument to decades of enlightenment and still holds a special place in the hearts of the many generations of students who passed through its halls.
In 2019, the city of Clearwater purchased the 2-acre site at 900 N. Fort Harrison from the Pinellas County School District for $1.8 million. Now city officials must begin the long journey of deciding what the future holds for the historic school property.
Numerous options are available, but Planning and Development Director Gina Clayton said it’s clear the community wants the school to help revitalize the Old North Bay Neighborhood but also retain its historical value.
“The residents still really view this as a community asset and an integral part of the neighborhood,” Clayton told the City Council on Feb. 16, adding that it’s a great example of a 20th century grammar school and includes many distinctive architectural elements.
After acquiring the school, the city hired Wannemacher Jensen Architects to study the site and come up with a rehabilitation and activation plan.
The goal was to preserve the school’s structures, but also restore it so it could possibly be used for a variety of purposes, such as housing, a restaurant, museum, or cultural center.
But before any of that discussion can take place, Clayton said the city needs a restoration and preservation plan, which is what the council agreed to move forward with.
The first step of that plan is to simply monitor and maintain the building that has been vacant for about a dozen years.
“At this point we’re recommending that we don’t go beyond stabilizing the building,” she said, noting it has leaks in its roof and might have termites.
Until the city knows who the occupant will be, making building improvements at this point would be premature, she said.
The council approved using $75,000 in general fund reserves to help keep the building intact for future development.
Staff also recommended the city move forward with an application to designate the property in the National Register of Historic Places. The list is honorary, Clayton said, but it could open up avenues for future funding sources, such as tax credits, to developers.
That process is time-consuming, however, and could take up to a year.
The city would then seek out proposals from developers who would either lease or buy the property with the intent of rehabilitating and reusing the school.
The consultant’s report offered nine case studies illustrating successful redevelopments of local properties, such as Armature Works in Tampa, with a variety of uses.
“The purpose of having this variety is to show you that there’s a lot of opportunity out there to reuse the North Ward School for any kind of use,” Clayton said, citing apartments, museums, food halls, and more. “Sort of the sky is the limit.”
The plan would also call for the council to designate the school as a local historic resource.
“This is the most effective way I think to protect a resource,” she said.
The designation would be honorary, but it also would mean if someone bought the property, they would still have to comply with the city’s historic designation provisions outlined in its development code.
“I think designating the property locally would give you some piece of mind in the event you choose to sell the property because you know regulations would be in place to ensure the preservation of the property,” Clayton said.
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said his late mother attended the school and she would not be pleased if he didn’t support moving forward.
“There’s a lot of great opportunity to what this ultimately can and will be, but to get there this is the first step we have to take,” he said.