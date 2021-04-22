CLEARWATER — Years of talks and planning regarding the redevelopment of the downtown Clearwater waterfront are coming to a head.
The City Council and staff have engaged in several hours of discussion the past couple of months on both the big picture of the roughly $64 million-plus Imagine Clearwater project, such as the mission statement of the new Coachman Park, and the finer details, such as whether the new playground should have a slide.
Proposals have also come back from five organizations that hope to redevelop three-city owned properties on the bluff near the park.
Here’s a look at where the Imagine Clearwater project stands.
Coachman Park construction
On April 15, council members approved a contract with Skanska Inc. of Tampa for as much as $12.94 million to begin work on some of the unceremonious, yet critical, portions of the new park.
The development and construction firm will literally begin laying the groundwork for the transformation of the park. The project will include sitewide demolition, installation of all wet utilities, including sewer, potable and reclaimed water, and working with Duke Energy and telecommunications companies on relocation of their infrastructure to support future park buildings and amenities.
“It’s probably one of the most complicated phases of the project,” Assistant City Manager Michael Delk told Tampa Bay Newspapers on April 16. “That underground out there is a nightmare. It’s just busy. There’s a lot underground. A lot of utilities going through there.”
This portion of the project is expected to last 15 months. A third contract will need to be approved by the council for the work on all the park enhancements, such as the amphitheater and landscaping.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early May, and the park will be closed until the entire Imagine Clearwater project is completed, which is scheduled for summer of 2023.
Park amenities
As infrastructure work continues, the council and staff are closing in on nailing down the design for the park.
On April 12, representatives from the Stantec design firm walked the council through a virtual reality video of the plans for the park, which include an amphitheater with enough covering for 4,000 seats, a new playground and splash pad, cascading water stairs at the gateway to the park, a new dockmaster building, bluff walk and more.
Council members were generally pleased with the design, but would still like to further discuss amenities that were scaled back in February so that the project could stay within its $64 million budget.
For instance, some playground features like slides were removed and a blue safety surface was replaced with mulch.
“I can’t imagine having a children’s play area that doesn’t have a slide in it,” Vice Mayor Hoyt Hamilton said.
Council member Kathleen Beckman agreed, and also wants to continue discussions on the cost of adding more shade structures, picnic tables and seating, and solar panels.
Delk said staff would talk about the design elements with the council further in May.
“We’re going to recommend adding some things back in,” Delk said. “We’re going to ask the council to bring a little more financial resources to it to add back some of those things.”
Park operations
Getting the park built is the primary objective. But once it is completed, the challenge of keeping it an active destination and maintaining the funding to do so has not been overlooked.
City officials have been the first to admit that they don’t have the knowledge or resources to properly run an entertainment venue. In March, the council invited concert promoters, such as Ruth Eckerd Hall and AIG, to learn some of the best practices and obstacles that could come with organizing an entertainment lineup for the new amphitheater.
In the end, council members agreed professionals were needed and decided a management agreement for a promoter to run the venue was the best path.
How the rest of the park will be activated is still a work in progress.
On April 15, the council voted to find a consultant to help evaluate the role of a nonprofit organization, such as a “Friends of the Park,” in fundraising, and to examine naming rights and sponsorships for features of the park like the amphitheater or waterfall at the entry.
There is also a need to define the role of a conservancy and how citizens will contribute to the programming in the park with events like farmers’ markets.
“We’ve got one approach to the venue and then we’ve got the park and the activation of that and that’s going to be a little different,” Delk said.
Redevelopment of the bluff properties
In January, the city put out requests for proposals from interested investors to redevelop three city-owned waterfront properties downtown.
The city gave developers 90 days to make their pitches for mixed-use developments for the properties along Osceola Avenue in the heart of downtown and along the bluff that the Imagine Clearwater project aims to rejuvenate.
The deadline was April 12 and five entities came back with proposals for the properties.
The organizations are:
• Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization Inc.
• City Center Development Group LLC of Jupiter
• Elevate Clearwater LLC
• OAG Investment 4 LLC of Miami
• SROA Capital LLC of West Palm Beach
The proposals are not public record until May 12 or until staff makes a recommendation, whichever comes first.
Because of city charter restrictions, the sale or lease of two of the sites, the former homes of the Harborview Center and City Hall, would require voter approval in a referendum.
The third site is an empty lot across next to the former City Hall at Osceola Avenue and Pierce Street. The property has long been coveted by the Church of Scientology because of its proximity to the church’s 13-story Oak Cove retreat and religious services facility.
Delk said his highest hope was to get eight proposals, but he was still encouraged.
“We’ve got five proposals that were complete for us to evaluate. So, in general, I’d say we’re pretty happy with that,” he said. “The more competition the better, but I think we’ve got some good proposals in the initial review.”
A review committee that includes Delk, City Attorney Pam Akin and other department directors and senior staff began meeting this week to openly discuss the proposals and examine which ones meet the basic requirements.
From there, they will decide which entities to invite for more formal presentations with the City Council in mid-May, Delk said. The committee will then discuss the proposals further and return to the council on June 3 with a recommendation.