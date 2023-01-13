SAFETY HARBOR — A new exhibit at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center is unlike anything the center has done before, and challenges observers to use their imagination.
“Beginner’s Mind” is the creation of St. Petersburg artist Amy Wolf. She describes it as a multidisciplinary, experiential, large-scale installation containing a combination of hanging, figurative papier-mâché pieces, sewn objects, and painted palm fronds with incorporated video, sound, and olfactory elements.
Wolf, a ceramic artist by trade, got the idea for the project from some large-scale papier-mâché pieces she was creating last summer. Lacking a studio, she was using the back yard of SHAMC Events Director Heather Richardson’s mother. Richardson suggested the center as a possible venue for an exhibit.
“This (the project) has come to life in this space,” Wolf said. “I was building all the pieces, but I had to just bring everything with this kind of vague idea of what I felt I wanted it to feel like, and then it just happened in this space.”
“Beginner’s Mind” is funded through a series of grants Wolf was awarded last year totaling approximately $3,500. She received grants from the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the Gobioff Foundation and was named an “Emerging Artist” by Creative Pinellas, which includes a monetary award.
Richardson is looking forward to having the exhibit at SHAMC.
“We’ve never done an installation quite like this,” she said. “To me, it’s just great showing people that the space is diverse and allowing us to support an artist that needs this kind of space to display a large-scale installation.”
A dedication reception for “Beginner’s Mind” was held Jan. 7, and Wolf said the response was very favorable.
“There was a steady flow of people,” she said. “People were in it, and they were overwhelmingly positive.”
The exhibit will run through the beginning of February and will be available for viewing during all the hours SHAMC is open. But Wolf suggests visiting on Saturdays, Jan. 14 and 21, when the full immersive experience with lighting and sound will be on display.
Wolf will be on hand most of the weekends the exhibit is open and will be happy to discuss the project, but she hopes each viewer comes away with their own impressions.
“I like people to just experience the work,” she said. “You don’t need to know what it’s about to understand it. It’s a very experiential piece, and that’s what it’s meant to be.”
SHAMC is at 706 Second St. N. in Safety Harbor. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 727-725-4018 or visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.