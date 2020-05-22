CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks display, citing concerns over crowd control and the enforcement of social distancing practices.
“It doesn’t matter how many police officers we have, it is not going to be fair or safe for either our citizens our police officers,” said Mayor Frank Hibbard during a May 21 council meeting. “I think it’s tragic and disappointing, but it’s the right call.”
The council’s decision was prompted by a request from the city’s fireworks vendor to sign a contract for the event — one of Tampa Bay’s largest displays each year.
Kris Koch, manager of special events for the city’s parks and recreation department, presented council members with a few potential options for a fireworks display that would not allow in-person attendees.
The first was a virtual fireworks display posted on the city’s website and social media; a drive-in concept where residents would be asked to drive to the location but remain in their vehicles; and a small community approach, which would allow for several smaller displays throughout the city.
The display is traditionally held in Coachman Park.
“This is a no-win situation,” Hibbard said. “We will be labeled unpatriotic if we don’t have fireworks and then once we have huge crowds down there, we will be responsible for the huge crowds.”
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said he felt like some of the smaller beach communities would be looking to Clearwater to take all the risks associated with the event.
“A lot of the smaller beach communities are looking at Clearwater to be the big brother, so that we will have our fireworks, so that they don’t to have theirs,” Hamilton said. “Their people can come up and flood our area and put that much more strain on our law enforcement and community.”
Police Chief Daniel Slaughter told council members his biggest concerns were manpower and crowd control.
“With the traditional display downtown, it creates a large density of people watching, not only in Coachman Park but even along our beach,” Slaughter said. “I think there would be significant crowd-management issues that would be a lot to ask in the current environment.
“I’m patriotic and I love this country as much as anyone else who sits on this dais regularly,” he continued. “And it pains a lot of us to think we may have to pass on this.”
Council members agreed with the chief and unanimously voted to cancel the celebration.
The Clearwater Threshers, which also hosts an annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Spectrum Field, confirmed with Tampa Bay Newspapers that there were no plans to host in-park festivities for the foreseeable future, and that their display has been canceled as well.