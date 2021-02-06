CLEARWATER — Despite delays caused by the pandemic, the owner of The Nolen apartments says it remains committed to converting its vacant ground-floor space into a Cleveland Street destination.
The three projects, which will have a total cost of more than $1.5 million, will include a self-serve beer and wine bar with indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a micromarket food hall concept that will provide space for up to eight vendors, and a coffee and dessert shop.
NM Residential of Orlando purchased the 257-unit apartment complex in July 2018 for $46.7 million and quickly decided it wanted to transform its unfinished ground-floor space in an effort to stimulate activity downtown.
As part of the city’s community redevelopment agency area, city leaders agreed to help make the projects happen. In February 2020, council members, acting as CRA trustees, approved three grants totaling $687,000 for the three projects as part of a program that aims to help property owners establish new food and drink businesses. The program, however, requires owners to at least match the grant funding and gives them a year to complete construction.
NM Residential committed to that and had hoped to complete construction by this month.
“COVID has obviously slowed things down, but I just want to make it clear, our efforts haven’t diminished since we’ve started this,” said Matthew McWilliams of Nvision Development Management Services, a real estate development firm NM Residential hired to oversee construction of the projects.
The CRA board was convinced and on Jan. 19 extended the agreement, giving NM Residential until March 2022 to complete the projects.
According to McWilliams, a building permit is expected to be issued sometime this month.
“Contract negotiations are complete. Pricing is complete. This project is essentially ready to break ground upon permit issuance,” he said.
The projects
McWilliams went into detail about the three projects, which includes a brewery/winery concept that is just over 5,500 square feet.
“We are actually implementing an ‘I Pour It’ system, which is a self-serve beer and wine business,” he said. “It’s kind of a new concept. I think there’s only a few currently in the U.S. Over 40 beers and over 40 to 50 wine dispensers total.”
The second part of the market hall is a 3,500-square-foot micro-tenant space with access to the brewery/winery that is similar to the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden, McWilliams said.
“So, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, up to seven different spaces,” he said. “Also planning for a TopGolf simulator in that space.”
The third project will be a 9,800-square-foot coffee shop-dessert bar that could be operated by Foxtail Coffee Co., which is based in Winter Park.
McWilliams said the owner’s vision is to expand the downtown sector further west and to attract clientele from outside the community.
“So this is a long-term investment for the owner,” he said, noting more than $1.5 million has been invested in upgrades to the property. He added NM Residential also will be simultaneously breaking ground on live-work units on the first floor of the building that are currently vacant.
Since the goal is to draw more foot traffic, Mayor Frank Hibbard asked about a concern that persistently plagues downtown: lack of available parking.
The issue led the CRA to acquire an empty lot at the corner of Cleveland Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in 2018 from the Church of Scientology in exchange for three downtown parcels.
McWilliams said The Nolen has parking in place and parallel parking along Cleveland Street, which combined with the city’s lot should be sufficient.
CRA Director Amanda Thompson added a new apartment complex proposed at South Washington Avenue will also help, so then the city can put the lot to another use.
“Ultimately, the new parking constructed as part of the South Washington apartments will replace that, so then, longer term, that parking lot can be redeveloped,” she said.