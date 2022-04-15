SAFETY HARBOR — For seven years, a pair of great horned owls has made Philippe Park in Safety Harbor their home.
From December through March, they nest in the park, while they hatch and raise their owlets. People have come from all over the United States to observe and photograph the birds. But in recent weeks, all but one of five owls in the park have died from eating poisoned rats.
On March 4, the first owlet fell from what is known as “The Owl Tree” and died. A necropsy confirmed that anti-coagulant rat poison is what killed the bird. Since that time both the female and male parents have died as has another owlet.
Now, a group of residents has formed “The Owl Team” in an effort to educate homeowners and businesses on the effect rat poison has on owls and other raptors. It started with a Facebook group that has grown to more than 1,000 members over the past month. The movement now includes the city of Safety Harbor, the Chamber of Commerce as well as many concerned citizens.
“The community has really come together in supporting this effort,” said Cathy Stebbins, one of the organizers of the Owl Team. “Once people know the unintended consequences of using the wrong rat poison, they are willing to do something.”
The group has designed and printed educational brochures and is working with city staff to develop methods to inform residents and businesses on ways to control the rat population in the city without harming owls and other raptors.
“I don’t want Safety Harbor to be known as the city where all the owls died,” said Fairl Thomas, another Owl Team member and volunteer bird rescuer. “We want to make sure everyone knows what the risks and dangers are.”
Since several people spoke out at the March 21 Safety Harbor City Commission meeting, anti-coagulant rat traps have been removed from all city facilities and educational inserts are scheduled to go out with utility bills. The chamber has also organized a canvassing program to educate local businesses on the dangers of anti-coagulant rat poison.
“We are all concerned about what is going on with the owls,” Mayor Joe Ayoub said at the commission meeting. “We are all interested in making a difference in the issue.”
There are two types of rat poison, Bromethalin and Cholecalciferol, which will kill rats but not raptors. Other measures home and business owners can take to control rats include sealing up holes where they can enter structures, keeping trash bins sealed and trimming foliage away from roofs and houses.
“We want to take this tragedy and make something good happen,” said Thomas. “So many people would stop if they knew what they were doing.”