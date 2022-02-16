SAFETY HARBOR — Safety Harbor residents may soon see changes to the garbage pickup schedule in their neighborhoods. A staffing shortage and long waits for vehicle parts have created a challenge for the Department of Public Works.
Jamie Ahrens, assistant public works director, said in a presentation to the City Commission on Jan. 18 that the staffing shortages are so extreme that employees from other departments have been pulled in to cover routes.
“We even had the city manager on the back of the truck helping fill some openings,” he said.
Currently, garbage is collected on Monday or Tuesday, depending where a home is located. Yard waste is picked up throughout the city on Wednesday, and recycling on Thursday or Friday. Public Works proposes a pilot program dividing the city into three zones instead of the current two, and having both garbage and yard waste collected on the same day, either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. The recycling pickup schedule would remain unchanged.
By consolidating both garbage and yard waste pickup, the number of vehicles and staff required would decrease, Ahrens said.
“I like to say we drive more sanitation trucks down your street than the mailman driving mail down your street,” City Manager Matt Spoor said.
Commissioner Nancy Besore expressed concern about the number of residents who would be impacted by a change in schedule.
“So now instead of Monday or Tuesday (pickup), people will have Wednesday?” Besore said. “My biggest question is how many people will be affected?”
“About a third,” Spoor replied.
He emphasized that if people who get reassigned to Wednesday service mistakenly leave their trash out on Monday or Tuesday, as long as it stays on the curb, it would be picked up Wednesday.
The proposed schedule change would not affect commercial waste pickup, only residential service, according to Ahrens.
Changes are also proposed for the Safety Harbor’s Spring Clean Up program. For many years, the city has waived disposal fees for large items and yard waste collected during March and April. With the added amount of items being picked up and the shortage of staff, Public Works believes the burden will be too great to confine the Spring Clean Up to two months this year.
“It’s really a back breaker on staff when we are down the way we are now to have a free for all for two months,” Spoor said.
Instead, Public Works is proposing quarterly pick up of bulk items to occur in March, June, September and December.
On Feb. 7, the commission approved a resolution to change the sanitation pick up schedule for a six-month pilot period. The new schedule will begin Monday, March 7.