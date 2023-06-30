Dugan graduates Miss. State
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — Amy Dugan of Dunedin received a master of science degree from Mississippi State University during the school’s spring commencement ceremonies.
Masella named to dean's list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gianna Masella of Palm Harbor has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa for the spring semester.
Masella is an undergraduate second year student majoring in Pre-Dentistry.
Marina, ramp to close temporarily
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Marina, boat ramp, channel, and boat basin will be closed to the public July 10 through Aug. 25 for the marina channel dredging project.
Mariners are urged to use extreme caution in the area, transit at their slowest safe speed to minimize wake, and proceed with caution after passing arrangements have been made, city officials said in a press release.
Work vessels, dredge barge, and buoys will be visibly lighted and marked according to coast guard regulations and will be in the area until all work is complete. Mariners should be aware that configuration can change daily. Vessels and/or equipment will be in multiple locations at the same time.
Allbritton graduates Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. — Aleece Allbritton of Palm Harbor has graduated from Shenandoah University. She received a doctor of medical science degree and a master of science in physician assistant studies.
Students named to President’s List
KENNESAW, Ga. — Abigail Howell of Palm Harbor and Ingrid Baker of Oldsmar have both been named to the President’s List at Kennesaw State University for the spring semester.
To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Howell is majoring in civil engineering.
Baker is majoring in history.
Safety Harbor to host festival
SAFETY HARBOR — The city of Safety Harbor will host a Summer Festival Friday, July 14, noon to 3 p.m. at Safety Harbor City Park, 650 Ninth Ave. S.
Games and inflatables start at 50 cents a ticket.
Concert to benefit scholarships
TARPON SPRINGS — The Rev. Fleming Tarver and the Original Florida Spiritualaires will perform Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event.
The concert is sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation. Proceeds support scholarships for Tarpon Springs youth.
For tickets and additional information, call 727-798-5718 or 727-645-9731
Dunedin cited for saving Preserve
TALLAHASSEE — The city of Dunedin has been selected as one of four winners of the 2023 Florida Municipal Achievement Awards presented by the Florida League of Cities.