SAFETY HARBOR — The city of Safety Harbor has been able to update its Citywide Tree Inventory thanks to a $8,500 grant from the Florida Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program.
With those funds, the city hired a local environmental monitoring company to inspect and catalog information on 1,500 trees throughout the city. This information was then input into the G.I.S. software utilized by the city.
By tracking and cataloging information such as the trees’ diameter, condition ratings, structural abnormalities, fungal growths, or rooting issues in large samples, officials hope to understand better the larger impacts of events like climate change or major storms on the tree canopy as a whole.