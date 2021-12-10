SAFETY HARBOR — A record crowd packed the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa’s banquet hall on Dec. 3 as the popular Mayors’ Breakfast, a long-running event featuring the mayors of Safety Harbor and Oldsmar pouring coffee for charity, returned following a COVID cancellation in 2020.
Safety Harbor played host to the 2021 edition of the event, which benefits the Mattie Williams Foundation, and it featured a guest list that included Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers, state Rep. Chris Latvala, several members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and dozens of local business owners and officials from both upper Tampa Bay communities, including Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel and Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub.
Ayoub started the 7:30 a.m. buffet-style breakfast by speaking about how the idea for the event started in the early 1990s with the purpose of “bringing our communities together and doing something for those less fortunate than us.”
Following last year’s cancellation, Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Susan Petersen noted it was “really nice to resume this tradition for a great cause,” that being the Mattie Williams Center, a nonprofit that serves residents and families in both cities and provides gifts for needy kids during the holidays.
Former Oldsmar City Council candidate and professional auctioneer Chris Bohr then led the auction of more than a dozen custom-decorated mini-Christmas trees while Ayoub and Seidel donned aprons and began receiving tips for their coffee-pouring expertise, with all of the dollars acquired being donated to the cause. Toward the end of the event, Seidel thanked Ayoub for hosting what he called the largest Mayors’ Breakfast crowd ever.
“The last time we did this was two years ago, and to see this crowd today that’s bigger than pre-COVID is pretty awesome,” Seidel said. “I want to thank all of you for being here because it’s not lost why we’re here — to help those in need. I can’t imagine not being able to provide for kids at the holidays, and I think it’s important for all of us that they don’t wake up on Christmas and feel like they’re forgotten, because that’s what this is really all about, making sure the kids aren’t forgotten.”
After the trees were sold (and in some cases, resold) and the tips were tallied, Ayoub edged Seidel by roughly $100, but according to both city leaders, there were no losers on this day.
“We usually do around $300-$400 in tips, and this year it was over $900, so it was a great turnout and a great success,” Ayoub said. “It was humbling to see the generosity of everyone in the community to help out those less fortunate, and I want to thank them all for their contributions to a great cause.”
Seidel added it “was exciting to have a larger crowd than pre-pandemic. I think it says a lot about both communities and the people who live in them. We live in a unique area where we value each other, and we also realize working together helps us get more stuff done!”