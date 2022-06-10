SAFETY HARBOR — Nestled between neighborhoods off McMullen Booth Road in Safety Harbor lies a fanciful place with luscious gardens, whimsical fairies and more than 20 different species of butterflies.
Folly Farm lies on 11 acres donated to the city in 2014 by philanthropist George Weiss. The property, which was formerly a horse farm, was rededicated as a nature preserve by the city of Safety Harbor in 2017.
The land was quite overgrown at the time it was acquired, and it has taken several years and thousands of volunteer and city staff hours to remove invasive plant species, clear space for walking paths and plant gardens throughout the preserve.
“Last year alone, the garden club volunteered over 3,000 hours,” said Gary Sawtelle, Safety Harbor Garden Club president. “We are slowly building the best butterfly garden in Pinellas County.”
In addition to the butterfly garden, there is a fairy-themed playground, a gazebo and fire pit, and several other gardens featuring native plants.
Folly Farm also hosts a community garden area called Common Grounds, where residents can rent plots to grow and care for their own flowers, fruits and vegetables.
One of the most unique features of the preserve is its “Wind Phone.” Resembling a phone booth, it is a place where people can go to connect with their deceased loved ones in a place of peace and tranquility.
The idea was suggested to Sawtelle, who also works part time maintaining Folly Farm for the city, by a woman who had learned about a similar project in Japan.
The first wind phone was built in 2011 following a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami that ripped through northeastern Japan, resulting in the loss of more than 15,000 lives and causing more than $300 billion in property damage.
Otsuchi resident Itaru Sasaki created the wind phone as a way for grieving residents to send messages to their relatives and friends that are carried through the wind.
“A park regular approached me with the idea,” Sawtelle said. “And it put a tear in my eye right off the bat. It is such a great tool for grief.”
In addition to the garden club, several other groups have donated time and money to Folly Farm, including local girl scout and boy scout troops.
This summer, there will be a variety of camps and activities offered for families and nature lovers to learn about the different habitats contained within the preserve and also the wide variety of Florida-friendly plants located there.
Recreation Supervisor Autumn Reich recently started a new groups and tours program, where people can choose classes and tours at a time convenient for them.
“Groups can schedule through me any type of program they want,” Reich said. “I’ve looked at other nature centers and this is how they are doing it.”
Some of the suggested tours and workshops include “Wings over Folly,” “Wetland Wonders” and a guided butterfly gardens hike.
The workshops and tours cost $8 per adult, $5 per child. They have a minimum size of 8 and a maximum size of 16 people. Interested participants can contact Reich at 727-724-1530, ext. 3307 to sign up.
Beyond the many features and activities offered at Folly Farm, there is a certain feeling one gets when they enter the preserve.
“So many people have so much passion for Folly. We all talk about the magic of it,” said Sawtelle, who is often seen wearing a gnome hat while he works. “I like to say you can come out here and exhale again.”
1
Photos by JULIE CHURCH
Autumn Reich, recreation supervisor for the city of Safety Harbor, is in charge of programming for Folly Farm.
2-9
The 11 acres of Folly Farm features a butterfly garden, fairy-themed playground, a gazebo and fire pit, and several other gardens featuring native plants.