CLEARWATER – BayCare Health System announced Friday that it would scale down its drive-thru COVID-19 testing as a result of limited testing supplies.
BayCare said its seven drive-thru sites will now only be for patients currently experiencing physical symptoms to ensure that those who are most at risk are the ones being tested. A press release said the changes are a response to patient patterns seen since the sites opened Wednesday and because of limited testing supplies.
“To help understand what is happening in our community, we need to be able to identify whether patients with symptoms are carrying the virus so they can isolate and not spread it further,” said Dr. Nishant Anand, chief medical officer for BayCare Health System, in a press release. “Based on our experience and testing capacity, we are targeting those individuals.”
BayCare's seven locations also will reduce hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Previously, patients had been asked if they had experienced symptoms in the past 14 days. The test relies on virus particles being present in nasal passages, from which the patient would be experiencing respiratory symptoms.
“We need to be testing symptomatic individuals – those with fever, shortness of breath, a cough – and reserving our limited supplies for those cases,” Anand said. “Every asymptomatic patient we test means one less swab is available to those more likely to test positive.”
Physicians referring patients for testing are being asked to complete a new form that the patient is to bring to the testing site. The form is explicit about the need for a patient to be displaying physical symptoms as well as meeting other criteria for screening as established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
BayCare opened the sites Wednesday morning. By end of day on Thursday, the seven locations had screened 3,275 individuals across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. Of those patients, 1,879 were deemed at high risk for COVID-19 and had a specimen taken for testing.
Results from the tests are not expected until five to seven days after the specimen was collected. Patients will be called with their results, which also will be reported to the Florida Department of Health as required by state law.
Besides the impacted BayCare Urgent Care centers used as testing sites, BayCare is closing several BayCare Laboratory Patient Service Centers to create the resources to staff the testing sites. To find which BayCare Urgent Care centers and laboratories remain open to serve patients with non-COVID-19-related illnesses and injuries, visit baycare.org/coronavirus/closures.