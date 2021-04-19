For the fourth consecutive week, Department of Health reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County. During the week of April 12-18, 1,684 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 16,792. Fourteen people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,579.
DOH reported 1,679 new cases and five more deaths during the week of April 5-11. From March 29-April 4, DOH reported 1,590 new cases and six deaths. From March 22-28, DOH reported 1,457 more cases and 28 deaths, the first increase in a month.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,173,138 with 35,142 deaths as of April 18. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. April 19 in the United States, cases totaled 31.716 million with 567,551 deaths. Globally, 141.68 million cases and 3.02 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 74,914 residents and 1,878 non-residents. More cases were in females, 39,871 (53%), to 34,980 in males. Gender was unknown in 63. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,707 residents and 68 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 24% capacity in staffed adult beds (770 of 3,235) on Monday with 24% capacity (77 of 320) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. April 19, 193 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 48 in ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.32% of 2,281 test results on April 18 were positive, 6.86% of 2,878 on April 17, 6.69% of 3,587 on April 16, 5.67% of 4,872 on April 15, 4.79% of 5,130 on April 14, 6.05% of 3,045 on April 13, 7.41% of 3,801 on April 12, 7.03% of 701 on April 11, 8.09% of 2,941 on April 10, 7.24% of 4,342 on April 9, 5.47% of 5,045 on April 8, 5.74% of 5,452 on April 7, 8.79% of 2,427 on April 6, 6.87% of 2,277 on April 5, 7.40% of 1,826 on April 4, 7.25% of 2,687 on April 3, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2 and 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March 2020, 6,889 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, April 19. St. Petersburg has the most with 27,393 cases, 14,679 are Clearwater residents, 8,172 from Largo, 5,258 from Palm Harbor, 4,101 from Seminole, 3,899 from Pinellas Park, 2,721 from Tarpon Springs, 2,409 from Dunedin, 1,539 from Oldsmar, 1,231 from Safety Harbor, 600 from Gulfport, 595 from Clearwater Beach, 341 from Indian Rocks Beach, 322 from Kenneth City, 300 from South Pasadena, 296 from Belleair, 237 from Madeira Beach, 118 from Belleair Beach, 116 from Tierra Verde, 92 from Crystal Beach, 84 from St. Pete Beach, 62 from Treasure Island, 61 from North Redington Beach, 35 from Bay Pines, 34 from Lealman, 24 from Redington Shores, 18 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 118 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of April 12-18 — nine more than the week of April 5-11.
As of April 18, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 45 in 45-54 (3%), 131 in 55-64 (8%), 329 in 65-74 (21%), 457 in 75-84 (29%) and 590 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 892 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,063 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,010 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its state of local emergency for COVID-19 through April 23. It keeps in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to only serve patrons who are seated.
The County Commission will discuss a further extension during its regular meeting on April 27. The commission has also scheduled a public hearing on its ordinance covering COVID-19 related restrictions for May 11.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.17 million with 35,142 deaths
DOH reported 2,132,308 cases in Florida residents as of April 18 with 40,830 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,173,138 — 4,237 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 34,471. DOH also reported that 671 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 35,142, 33 more than the number reported on April 17.
From April 12-18, DOH reported 47,292 new cases and 222 deaths, which was an increase in cases from April 5-11 with 40,540 new cases and 556 deaths.
DOH reported 37,927 new case and 483 deaths the week of March 29-April 4, and from March 22-28, DOH reported 36,168 new cases and 483 deaths, which was an increase from the week of March 15-21 when 31,577 new cases and 449 deaths were reported.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 88,274 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of April 18, 4% of all cases reported since March 2020.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.90% of 50,023 test results on April 18 were positive, 8.61% of 67,941 on April 17, 6.88% of 85,590 on April 16, 6.82% of 98,732 on April 15, 6.66% of 94,021 on April 14, 7.45% of 82,890 on April 13, 8.18% of 101,586 on April 12, 8.0% of 19,049 on April 11, 7.64% of 66,996 on April 10, 6.91% of 91,218 on April 9, 6.51% of 100,261 on April 8, 6.74% of 108,518 on April 7, 6.98% of 76,854 on April 6, 6.92% of 72,979 on April 5, 7.37% of 44,922 on April 4, 7.03% of 63,721 on April 3, 6.30% of 86,878 on April 2 and 6.09% of 97,513 on April 1.
Vaccination summary
As of April 18, statewide, 2,956,696 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with 527,118 completing the one-dose series and 4,585,938 completing the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 391,692 doses had been administered including 129,983 receiving only one dose and 261,709 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 222,019 and 168,907 were males with 389 unknown; and 286,872 were white, 17,594 were Black and 13,778 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,084,386 doses, followed by Broward with 741,622 and Palm Beach with 592,917 doses. DOH also reported that 190,180 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,630,613, followed by ages 55-64 with 952,841, ages 75-84 with 941,073, ages 45-54 with 529,869, ages 35-44 with 360,357, ages 85 and older with 312,010, ages 25-34 with 266,606 and ages 16-24 with 119,687.
In Pinellas, 87,496 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 55,790 ages 55-64, 46,268 ages 75-84, 23,576 ages 45-54, 17,443 ages 85 and older, 14,957 ages 35-44, 11,839 ages 25-34 and 4,440 ages 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
