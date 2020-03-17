As the cases of the coronavirus continues to grow in Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional measures March 17 in an effort to slow down the spread.
Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, all bars and nightclubs will be closed for 30 days. Restaurants can continue to open but at only 50% capacity and customers should be seated at least six feet apart. Employees should be screened. Floridians are asked to use take-out and delivery services.
The White House put out new recommendations March 16 calling for gatherings to be restricted to groups of 10 people or less. With that guidance in mind, DeSantis is recommending that groups be restricted on the state’s beaches to 10 or less. Some beaches in south Florida have closed. No changes for Pinellas County’s beaches were announced as of Tuesday morning.
DeSantis also wants all of the state’s universities to keep students at home for the rest of the spring semester and continue their education online. No word on plans for public schools.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency, which gives the county administrator the authority to take preventative actions as necessary to help mitigate and contain the threat of the virus. Currently, access is being restricted to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the like.
There have been four confirmed cases in the county as of March 16.