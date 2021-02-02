Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations available at Publix

Pinellas County residents received a phone call from Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday afternoon letting them know that starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, eligible residents can sign up for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination starting on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Residents in Pasco and Nassau counties also will share in the 307,000 doses made available for this Publix campaign that continues the state’s policy of “seniors first.”
DeSantis advised residents to be ready to access the website by 6 a.m. as appointments are expected to be gone within the hour.
Appointments will be available online only at https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. No appointments can be made by calling the store or pharmacy.
Signups will be restricted to eligible residents including healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older.
Appointments are for first doses only. Those in need of a second dose should have made that appointment when they received their first dose. If you need an appointment for a second dose, contact the agency that provided the first dose.
The state requires proof of residency, which includes a valid Florida driver’s license, a state identification card or two of the following:
• A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement.
• A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days of the date of vaccination.
• A utility bill dated within two months of the date of vaccination.
• Mail from a financial institution, such as a checking, savings or investment account statement dated within two months of the date of vaccination.
• Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency dated within two months of the date of vaccination.
• Proof of a state residential address for a parent, stepparent, legal guardian or other person with whom a seasonal resident lives with, plus a statement from the person stating that the person does live with him or her.
DOH vaccinations
No information has been received about the availability for vaccine appointments through the Department of Health in Pinellas for next week. However, they usually become available at the end of the week or over the weekend.
Appointments are mandatory and can be scheduled online through CDR HealthPro at www.PatientPortalFL.com.
Accounts can be created even when appointments are not being booked. Creating an account does not guarantee availability for this round of appointments. It just makes it quicker to schedule an appointment. Everyone needs their own account to book an appointment, including family members.
When creating an account, residents can sign up to receive an alert when new appointments are available. Alerts are sent using the Alert Pinellas system.
Appointments will be scheduled at sites in various parts of the county. Details about access to the vaccine distribution sites will be given to residents upon appointment confirmation. Appointments for the required second dose can be made at the time of scheduling.
Those without internet access or who need assistance with the portal can call 844-770-8548. The call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish. However, residents with the ability to access the internet is “strongly encouraged to use the online portal, as phone wait times can be lengthy,” according to a media release.
For the latest information on vaccine appointments and updates, residents can check https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines, or the Department of Health in Pinellas County at www.PinellasHealth.com.