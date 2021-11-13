Florida DOH reports steady decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths, positivity rates

Florida Department of Health reported 10,746 new cases of COVID-19 (about 1,535 a day) for the week of Nov. 5-11, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,668,077.
Case numbers continue to decrease. DOH reported 11,069 new cases (about 1,581 a day) for Oct. 29-Nov. 4, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,657,775, 12,280 (about 1,754 a day) new cases Oct. 22-28, 15,314 (about 2,187 a day) Oct. 15-21, 19,519 (2,788 a day) Oct. 8-14 and 25,792 (3,970 a day) Oct. 1-7.
The numbers had been much higher. DOH reported 37,772 new cases (5,376 a day) for Sept. 24-30, 56,325 new cases (8,046 a day) for Sept. 17-23 and 75,906 (10,843 a day) from Sept. 10-16, 100,012 new cases for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 129,240 for Aug. 27-Sept. 2,
Previously DOH reported 151,749 for Aug. 20-26, 150,118 for Aug. 13-19, 151,415 for Aug. 6-12 and 134,506 for July 30-Aug. 5.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is one of 12 states where the transmission rate has dropped from high to substantial.
Death rate
DOH reported a statewide death count of 60,697 — 363 more than the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4. For Oct. 29-Nov. 4, DOH reported 60,334 — 664 more than the week of Oct. 22-28.
As of Nov. 11, 29 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (the same number as the past three weeks), 422 in the age group 16-29 (five more than the week before), 1,111 for ages 30-39 (10 more than the week before), 2,696 for ages 40-49 (28 more than the week before), 6,107 for ages 50-59 (53 more than the week before), 4,940 for ages 60-64 (34 more than the week before) and 45,125 for ages 64 and up (233 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate continues its downward trek, coming in at 2.5% for the week of Nov. 5-11, compared to 2.6% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 3.0% for Oct. 22-28, 3.4% for Oct. 15-21, 3.8% for 8-14, 4.8% for Oct. 1-7, 6.5% for Sept. 24-30, 8.6% for Sept. 17-23 and 11.2% for Sept. 10-16.
DOH reported a rate of 13.5% for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 15.2% for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, which was a decrease from 16.8% from Aug. 20-26 and the first decline in the positivity rate since July.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate for Nov. 5-11 was 3.8% for ages 5-11, 3.2% for those 12 and under, 2.9% for ages 12-19 and 2.5% for ages 30-39.
The lowest positivity rate, 2.1%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 2.2 for ages 60-64, and 2.3% for ages 50-59.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for Nov. 5-11 was 2% down from 2.2% reported Oct. 29-Nov. 4 and 2.1% for Oct. 22-28, 3% for Oct. 15-21, 3.7% for Oct. 8-14, 5.2% for Oct. 1-7, 6.8% for Sept. 24-30, 7.9% for Sept. 17-23, 11.8% for Sept. 10-16, 14.7% for Sept. 3-9 and 16.3% for Aug. 27-Sept.
Pinellas County’s new case count for Nov. 5-11 was 383 (about 55 a day) compared to 361 (about 52 a day) for Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 397 (about 57 a day) for Oct. 22-28, 559 (about 80 a day) for Oct. 15-21, 790 (113 a day) for Oct. 8-14, 1,078 (154 a day) for Oct. 1-7.
The cumulative case count rose to 135,069.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is moderate down from substantial as of three weeks ago. It had been high for most of the summer months. CDC reported an 8% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 169. The rate of new admissions went down by 2%. CDC reported 17 deaths in the past seven days with a death rate of 1.74 per 100,000 — a 13% decrease from the week before.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
DOH reported that the state’s vaccination rate decreased to 67% for the week of Nov. 5-11 compared to 73% for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 and Oct. 22-2.
As of Nov. 11, DOH reported that 14,043,681 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 2,890,568 receiving a first-dose only and 9,194,415 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 1,958,698 had taken the additional booster shot.
According to DOH, 88% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 85% of ages 60-64, 79% of ages 50-59, 74% of ages 40-49, 66% of ages 30-39, 56% of ages 20-29, 56% of ages 12-19 and 3% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, 608,882 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 64%, down from 68% from last week. According to the county’ dashboard, 66.8% have received at least one shot, and 59.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 5:21 p.m. Nov. 6, 46.46 million cases and 754,215 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 249.47 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5 million deaths. According to the resource center, 59% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
Note: new numbers weren’t available for Nov. 13.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.