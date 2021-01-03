In the past week, Dec. 28-Jan. 3, Florida Department of Health reported 3,650 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 46,860. Thirty-seven more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,066.
For the week of Dec. 21-27, DOH reported 2,223 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in Pinellas County.
From Dec. 14-20, 2,807 new cases were reported and 46 deaths. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,365,436 with 22,310 deaths as of Jan. 3. In the United States, cases totaled 20,566,479 with 351,233 deaths. Globally, nearly 85 million cases have been reported with over 1.84 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 45,783 residents and 1,077 non-residents. More cases were in females, 24,543 (54%), to 21,140 in males. Gender was unknown in 100. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,337 residents and 36 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (804 of 3,168) on Sunday with 16% capacity (52 of 330) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Jan. 3, 382 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 85 in ICU and 34 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 12.09% of 4,015 test results on Jan. 2 were positive, 10.10% of 3,704 results on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16, 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15, 8.80% of 3,575 on Dec. 14, 7.28% of 4,382 test results on Dec. 13, 6.57% of 4,907 results on Dec. 12, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 8.35% of 2,723 on Dec. 7, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Jan. 3. St. Petersburg has the most with 17,144 cases, 8,988 are Clearwater residents, 4,992 from Largo, 3,078 from Palm Harbor, 2,490 from Seminole, 2,261 from Pinellas Park, 1,661 from Tarpon Springs, 1,429 from Dunedin, 859 from Oldsmar, 684 from Safety Harbor, 384 from Clearwater Beach, 352 from Gulfport, 208 from Kenneth City, 213 from South Pasadena, 187 from Indian Rocks Beach, 173 from Belleair, 124 from Madeira Beach, 72 from Belleair Beach, 65 from Tierra Verde, 57 from Crystal Beach, 51 from St. Pete Beach, 43 from North Redington Beach, 39 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, 14 from Lealman, eight from Belleair Bluffs, seven from Ozona, seven from Redington Shores, seven from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 101 as missing.
Since March, 5,304 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 12% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Pinellas County’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1,029 on Dec. 27. DOH reported 37 new deaths from Dec. 28-Jan. 3, upping the death toll to 1,066.
Thirty new deaths were reported from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 11 in the 35-44 group (1%), 28 in 45-54 (3%), 87 in 55-64 (8%), 208 in 65-74 (20%), 325 in 75-84 (30%) and 402 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 689 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 910 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 832 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 8, and as long as the case count continues to rise, it will probably continue to be extended.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.36 million with 22,310 deaths
COVID-19 cases statewide also doubled from the previous week. From Dec. 28-Jan. 3, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents increased to 1,341,287 with the tally for all cases at 1,365,436, 93,457 more than last week.
DOH reported 1,271,979 cases from Dec. 21-27, which was 59,398 more than the week before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 21,987 deaths. DOH also reported that 323 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 22,310.
DOH reports that 63,332 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 27. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 12.43% of 73,235 test results on Jan. 2 were positive, 10.13% of 86,429 results on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16, 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15, 9.64% of 88,315 on Dec. 14, 8.34% of 91,602 on Dec. 13, 7.89% of 103,473 on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 2, 255,808 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14. In Pinellas, 14,947 have received a vaccination.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 55-64 with 49,068, followed by 45-54 with 46,587 and 35-44 receiving 42,905.
Those ages 65-74 has received 40,544, 75-84 received 20,547 and 85 and older received 13,151.
DOH in Pinellas County plans to release information about reserving an appointment to get a vaccination sometime on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
