LARGO — The Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road, will reopen for play Monday, May 4. As golfers return, precautions will be taken based on the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and incorporate social distancing.
The golf course will open with the following guidelines:
• The clubhouse and cafe will remain closed. Patrons can check in through the window on the northwest side of the building.
• Golf carts will be limited to one person and will be sanitized after each use.
• Groups should adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart from others.
• All on-course touchable surfaces will be removed. This includes bunker rakes, ball washers, benches and trash can lids.
• Drinking fountains will be turned off.
• Golfers are not permitted to congregate on the course.