Pinellas County reported a new second highest one-day COVID-19 case count on Monday, adding 598 to bring the total 11,442. Florida Department of Health confirmed seven more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 238.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 282,435 with 4,277 deaths on Monday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,308,312 with 135,213 deaths. Globally, more than 12.94 million cases have been reported with 569,871 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 11,358 residents and 84 non-residents. More cases were in females, 6,057 (53%), to 5,234 in males. Gender was unknown for 69. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 40. Seventeen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 13 that 955 have been hospitalized, which included 937 residents (30 more than Sunday) and 18 non-residents. About 8% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported almost 16% capacity in adult beds (467 of 2,906) on Monday, compared to 17.5% capacity (515 of 2,947) on Sunday, 18% capacity (543 of 2,981 beds) on Saturday and nearly 16% capacity (471 of 2,981 beds) on Friday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 427 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 8.6% (26 of 302 beds) on Monday, compared to 8.5% (25 of 294) on Sunday, 6.4% (19 of 296 beds) on Saturday and 12% (35 of 293 beds) on Friday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 106 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 47 were on a ventilator.
Three hospitals were reporting zero capacity, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital. Morton Plant had 11 ICU beds, Bayfront Health and Kindred Hospital had three, St. Anthony’s, Mease Dunedin and Largo Medical Center had two. AdventHealth North Pinellas and Mease Countryside had one
Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Sunday, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital. Four hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Saturday, St. Anthony’s, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General Hospital and Northside Hospital. Four hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Friday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 11,442 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 12 with an average rate of positive results at 9.2%, up from 9% on July 11, 8.9% on July 9 and 10, 8.7% on July 8, 8.5% on July 7, 8.3% on July 6, 8.2% on July 5 and July 4, 7.9% on July 3, 7.7% on July 2 and 7.4% on July 1. Eighty tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 45.
According to the county specific report, 7.7% of 7,296 tests on July 12 were positive, 5.6% of 4,293 tests on July 11, 7.3% of 4,027 on July 10, 9.6% of 4,530 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8, 11% of 3,044 on July 7, 12.3% of 2,058 on July 6, 11.5% of 1,743 on July 5, 13% of 2,843 on July 4, 12.6% of 2,999 on July 3 and 12.4% of 3,202 tests on July 2.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday. St. Petersburg has the most with 4,973 cases, 2,132 are Clearwater residents, 1,186 from Largo, 614 from Palm Harbor, 569 from Seminole, 537 from Pinellas Park, 331 from Tarpon Springs, 277 from Dunedin, 176 from Oldsmar, 155 from Safety Harbor, 89 from Clearwater Beach, 64 from Gulfport, 42 from Kenneth City, 37 from Indian Rocks Beach, 33 from South Pasadena, 18 from Madeira Beach, 15 from Belleair Beach, 14 from Belleair, 13 from Crystal Beach, eight from Tierra Verde, seven from Treasure Island, six from North Redington Beach, five from St. Pete Beach, three from Belleair Bluffs, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 45 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,389 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 12% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 127 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 12 with 815 cases in residents and 569 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 112 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 80 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 75 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 74 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 68 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 64 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 59 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 50 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 39 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 29 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 28 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 27 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 22 by Regal Palms in Largo, 22 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo and South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 20 by Grand Villa of Largo, 20 by Stirling House 2, 18 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 18 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 17 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg, 16 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 14 by Palm Garden of Pinellas in Largo, 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin, 14 by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg and 14 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH confirmed the death of seven on July 13, including four women, ages 100, 92, 87 and 69; and three men, two ages 86 and a 73-year-old. The death toll rose to 38.
At least 167 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 11, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; seven by Jacaranda Manor; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; five by Walton Place; and five at Boca Ciega Center.
In addition, three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater and two by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, Grand Villa of Largo, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, North Rehabilitation Center and Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Stirling House I, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regal Palms.
DOH reported eight deaths on July 11, including five men, ages 54, 62, 86 and two age 77, and three women, ages 83, 90 and 94. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 19 death investigation reports that same day, including 14 from long-term care facilities. Two were men from Boca Ciega Center, one age 92 who died July 6 and one age 68 who died July 7.
Others from long-term facilities included a 76-year-old man who died June 29 from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, an 87-year-old woman who died July 5 from Grand Villa, a 49-year-old woman who died July 6 from Jacaranda Manor, a 90-year-old man who died July 8 from Gulf Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, an 81-year-old man who died July 8 from Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, a 93-year-old woman who died July 8 from North Rehabilitation Center, a 57-year-old woman who died July 7 from Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, a 61-year-old woman who died July 8 from Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, a 77-year-old woman who died July 1 from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center, a 76-year-old man who died July 8 from Walton Place, an 81-year-old woman who died July 8 from Palm Gardens in Clearwater and a 62-year-old woman who died July 9 from Country Inn ALF in Pinellas Park.
Four went to a hospital from their home, including a 42-year-old man who died July 7, a 64-year-old man who died June 28, a 32-year-old man who died July 6 and an 81-year-old woman who died July 8.
The last report was on a 78-year-old man who was found dead in his home in Pinellas Park on July 6. The death was reported by Pinellas Park police. According to paperwork from the man’s doctor, he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was treated at Bayfront Health from June 27-28 and then discharged home with “self-care.”
The man was the caregiver for his wife, who according to the report,” is normally bedbound and normally confused and disoriented.” The man’s daughter asked police to do a welfare check after she was unable to get in touch with her father for a few days.
According to the report, officers called the home and spoke with the wife, who said they were fine. They did not speak with her husband. His neighbors became concerned after not seeing the man after July 3 and told the management company of the retirement community where he lived.
A maintenance worker called police who responded and forced their way into the home. They found the man sitting in his recliner in front of the TV. He was dead. His wife was in the bedroom. She was transported to a local hospital.
Other recent deaths include two women, ages 83 and 90, reported on July 10. DOH confirmed 12 deaths on July 9, including seven men, ages 32, 47, 63, 64, 83 and 90, 64 and 83; and four women, ages 42, 61, 87 and 90.
DOH reported the deaths of a 49-year-old woman, 68-year-old man and 93-year-old woman on July 8 and confirmed that seven had died on July 7, including two women, ages 96 and 58; and five men, ages 98, 81, 78, 76 and 64.
DOH reported July 6 that a 91-year-old man had died, and 14 deaths were reported on July 5, including five women ages 91, 85, 73, 71 and 69, and nine men, with two age 90, two age 83, plus a 91-year-old, 89-year-old, 76-year-old, 73-year-old and a 54-year-old.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 11 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 12, which is one more than reported on July 10.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 7 to extend the local state of emergency through July 17. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
The commission will consider extending the state of emergency for another seven days on July 16.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count passes 282,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 278,667 on Monday. Another 3,768 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 282,435 — 12,623 more than the number reported on Sunday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 4,277, which is 35 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 104 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 18,498 have been hospitalized statewide, which is 227 more than DOH reported on Sunday.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,642,613 had been tested statewide as of July 12 with an average rate of 10.7% coming back as positive, up from 10.4% on July 11, 10.2% on July 10, 10% on July 9, 9.8% on July 8, 9.6% on July 7, up from of 9.4% on July 6, 9.2% on July 5, 9% on July 4, 8.8% on July 3, 8.6% on July 2 and 8.3% on July 1.
As of July 13, 3,039 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,995.
Looking at daily results, 12.9% of 97,783 tests on July 12 were positive, 13.62% of 123,501 tests on July 11, 15.3% of 73,733 on July 10, 15.3% of 80,757 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8 were positive, 17.3% of 62,744 on July 7, 19.3% of 39,169 on July 6, 17.25% of 36,930 on July 5, 17.03% of 58,080 on July 4, 15.84% of 71,608 on July 3, 17.17% of 55,574 on July 2 and 16.78% of 57,271 tests on July 1.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to reopen schools in August during a June 11 press conference. Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 3.3 million with 135,213 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,308,312 with 135,213 deaths compared to 3,269,531 with 134,830 deaths at noon Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 12,945,828 with 569,871 deaths compared to 12,772,755 with 565,917 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
