LARGO — As the number of COVID-19 cases soar, the city of Largo is taking safety precautions for employees but won’t yet require masks at its facilities.
On Aug. 10, City Manager Henry Schubert said the city currently had 41 employees who had either tested positive or were in quarantine due to exposure.
He said the spike in cases is also sapping the resources of Largo Fire Rescue EMS units, which are now having to transfer patients to hospitals instead of ambulances. Schubert said those calls that used to take minutes are now taking hours in many cases, as they wait for hospitals to process the patients.
The increase in cases has not been limited to employees.
“Our summer program at Highland Rec was terminated early this year because we were getting so many positive cases amongst the children,” Schubert said. “So, infection rates among children are at levels that we have not seen before.”
Schubert said the city is currently following CDC guidelines for its employees, who are required to wear masks indoors when not at their work stations.
On Aug. 3, Commissioner Eric Gerard requested that staff determine the feasibility of requiring everyone entering a city facility to wear a mask and also requiring city employees to either get vaccinated or be tested regularly.
So, in light of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates, can the city require all people who enter its facilities to wear masks?
“My opinion is I think you can, with some caveats,” said City Attorney Alan Zimmet on Aug. 10, noting that the city must make reasonable accommodations for those with medical problems.
He also thinks that the city could legally require all of its employees to be vaccinated.
Gerard said he wasn’t sure the city should go that far, but he does think it should require the general public to wear masks at city facilities.
“We’re in a situation now where people are getting sick, hospitals are filling up, our city services are being taxed extensively because of this,” he said. “And our employees in the city facilities need our protection. Not only that but the general public that enters our facilities should be able to enter the facility with some sense that they’re safe there.”
He said it’s only sensible for them to take certain measures to protect not only themselves but others.
“We would not allow somebody to walk in the library if they had a rattlesnake in each hand,” he said. “You’d say, ‘You can’t come in. You have to leave your rattlesnakes outside because they’re dangerous.’ … You can’t come in if you are going to endanger the rest of the staff and our patrons.”
Some of his fellow commissioners agreed that precautions should be taken, but were hesitant to put employees in the line of fire of some angry residents.
“I would love to be able to implement this if I wasn’t concerned about what was going to happen to the people who have to actually implement it,” Vice Mayor Jamie Robinson said.
Mayor Woody Brown said he didn’t think the requirement was needed because he has faith most people will do the right thing and don the mask when necessary.
Commissioner Michael Smith, who works at a Pinellas Park library, said he is one of those people who has had to tell patrons to put on a mask before entering the facility.
“If I’m going to look out for my coworkers and the rest of the public, then that’s something I’m going to do. Bullies can go to hell,” he said.
He advised city administration to keep a close eye on the number of infected staff and if it continues to rise, then the city should consider moving forward on a mandate.
Schubert said he would do so, but in the meantime, the city would “strongly recommend” the use of masks at its facilities.
Gerard said he understood the other commissioners’ position, but added that the safety of employees was more important than avoiding some conflicts with residents.
“I was fully ready for people to say we’re not ready to do this, but until people start taking proactive measures to bring this pandemic under control, this isn’t going to let up,” he said.