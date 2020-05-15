Another big uptick in COVID-19 cases reported in Pinellas with one more death

Pinellas County’s COVID-19 count continues to climb with another 35 cases reported on Friday to total 997. Florida Department of Health also reported another person has died, bringing the death toll to 66.
The county’s case count has grown by 134 since May 11. Six deaths have been reported.
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths in Pinellas from May 4-10. The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 44,138 with 1,917 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,439,231 with 87,184 deaths. Globally, more than 4.5 million cases have been reported with 306,388 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 954 Florida residents and 43 non-residents. More cases were in females, 534, to 420, in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 56.
DOH reported that 281 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, as of May 14, which includes 263 residents and 15 nonresidents. About 30% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported almost 30% available bed capacity on Friday with 26% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
As of May 15, 23,624 coronavirus tests had been done in Pinellas, 166 more than the day before. DOH says an average of 4.1% of test results were positive. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 169.
A summary report for Pinellas County for the past week released May 15 shows that 2.4% of test results from May 14 were positive, 5.5% from May 13, 8.3% from May 12 were positive, 1.1% from May 11, 1.9% from May 10, 1.5% from May 9, 2.3% from May 8 and 1.4% from May 7. The numbers do not include people who have previously tested positive.
Community Health Centers of Pinellas is offering free COVID-19 tests without restrictions at three locations. Residents do not need to have symptoms or be a CHC patient.
Testing sites will provide same day walk-ups and drive ups, but appointments are recommended to decrease wait times. Make an appointment by calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0.
The following sites will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater.
• 7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park.
• 1344 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center).
A fourth site is open at the Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg. Free testing will be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A condensed electronic registration will be required at testing sites. Residents are asked to bring a valid ID.
St. Petersburg persists as county’s hot spot
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 952 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 355 cases (37%), 138 are Clearwater residents, 121 from Largo, 115 from Seminole, 64 from Palm Harbor, 41 from Pinellas Park, 32 from Tarpon Springs, 20 from Dunedin, 13 from Safety Harbor, nine each from Clearwater Beach, Indian Rocks Beach and Oldsmar, four each from Kenneth City and Gulfport, three each from Belleair and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island, Tierra Verde and South Pasadena, and one listed as homeless.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
At least one case has been reported at 31 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of May 14.
DOH reported 255 cases in residents and staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to an email to Pinellas County commissioners sent out the night of May 13, 21 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 at Gulf Shore Rehab in Pinellas Park. In an email to commissioners on May 12, it was reported that 15 COVID-19 patients had been transported to local hospitals, including 10 from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and five from Gulf Shore Rehab.
DOH has reported 50 cases at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 40 at St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor, 39 at Gulf Shore Rehab, 27 at St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 21 at Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 17 at Carrington House of St. Pete, 14 at Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg and 13 at Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg.
These numbers from May 14 are provisional and subject to change.
DOH in Pinellas along with the Agency for Health Care Administration with assistance from local fire departments are working at the facilities to help with infection control and testing, officials say.
COVID-19 death count continues to climb
DOH reported on May 15 that another county resident had died. The death toll is up to 66.
DOH reported on May 14 that an 80-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman had died. District Six Medical Examiner’s office released a death investigation report on May 15 for an 80-year-old woman who died May 14 from St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
The medical examiner’s office released a death investigation report on May 14 for a 59-year-old woman who died May 13. She had attended an adult daycare, Louise Graham Regeneration Center in St. Petersburg
DOH confirmed the death of a 78-year-old woman on May 13. The medical examiner’s office released three death investigation reports on May 13, including two that died on May 8: an 81-year-old man from St. Mark Village and a 78-year-old man, who was a transient living out of his vehicle. The third died May 9: a 91-year-old man from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported the death of a 99-year-old woman on May 12 and confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man on May 11.
The medical examiner’s office released three death investigation reports on May 11, including a 99-year-old woman and a 99-year-old man. They were both from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The third was a 78-year-old woman who had been at Encompass Health and Rehab in Largo. All died on May 7.
DOH reported 19 new deaths in Pinellas from May 4-10, including an 81-year-old man on May 10. Three new deaths were reported on May 8, six were reported on May 7 and six on May 6. Two deaths were confirmed on May 5, and one on May 4.
At least 43 of the county’s 62 deaths were residents or staff from one of the county’s long-term care facilities, according to a report from May 11.
Twenty-three deaths have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; nine deaths from St. Mark Village; five from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and two from the Inn at Freedom Square, according to a weekly report from DOH released on May 9. In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor and Patrick Manor.
DOH confirmed three deaths on May 8: a 91-year-old man, a 99-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman.
The medical examiner’s office released death investigation reports on May 8 on five patients from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion who died May 6. The dead included a 94-year-old woman, a 93-year-old woman, a 92-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman.
DOH confirmed the deaths of six on May 7: a 70-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, a 94-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man.
The medical examiner’s office released investigation reports released May 7 were on patients at five from long-term care facilities, including an 86-year-old woman, who died May 5 from Patrick Manor Assisted Living Facility; an 86-year-old woman, who died May 5, from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; an 85-year-old woman, who died May 2, from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; a 79-year-old woman, who died May 5 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; and a 75-year-old man, who died May 5 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion
DOH confirmed six deaths on May 6: a 75-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman.
The medical examiner’s office released four reports on May 6, including a 77-year-old man, who died May 5 from St. Mark Village; a 90-year-old woman, who died May 4 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; an 83-year-old woman, who died May 4 from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; and an 82-year-old man, who died May 6.
DOH confirmed two deaths on May 4: a 67-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman. DOH confirmed the death of a 98-year-old woman on May 4 and, on May 2, the deaths of three women, ages 95, 97 and a 98.
The medical examiner’s office released investigation reports on May 4 on three women, including a 98-year-old resident of St. Mark Village who died May 1, a 98-year-old patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion who died May 2, and 68-year-old woman who died May 2.
A report from the medical examiner’s office on May 3 was for a 95-year-old woman who died April 30. She had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The medical examiner also released a report on a 97-year-old woman who died May 1. She had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
The medical examiner’s office released a report May 1 on a 75-year-old woman who died on April 29. She was a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor
DOH reported three deaths on April 30 and three on April 29. The medical examiner’s office released six new death investigation reports on April 30, including one for a 77-year-old man who died on April 27. He had traveled to Columbia.
Four more deaths were reported from Freedom Square. A 93-year-old man died April 28. He was from Freedom Square Memory Center. Three were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including an 89-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man. All died on April 28.
The sixth death was a 99-year-old woman who died April 28. She had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
DOH announced the death an 87-year-old man on April 27, who had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The medical examiner’s office also provided six more reports of deaths on April 27. Two of those deaths were residents of St. Mark Village, a 97-year-old man who died April 25 and a 93-year-old woman who died April 24.
Four others had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including a 78-year-old man who died April 24, a 102-year-old woman (the oldest victim thus far) who died on April 25, a 94-year-old woman who died April 25 and a 98-year-old woman who died on April 27.
DOH confirmed eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county from April 21-24. The death of a 92-year-old woman was announced April 24. According to the medical examiner’s office she had been a patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to the medical examiner’s office, the 95-year-old had been a resident of St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor and the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75. The 75-year-old had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, according to the medical examiner’s report.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to the medical examiner’s office, she had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, another patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County has extended its local state of emergency through May 22. The local safer-at-home order was rescinded and the county is following statewide orders that began May 4. Commissioners voted on April 28 to reopen public swimming pools with restrictions and playgrounds are open at daycare centers. Beaches opened on May 4. Social distancing is required.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases number more than 44,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 42,940 on Friday. Another 1,198 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 44,138 — 928 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 1,917, which is 42 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 7,749 have been hospitalized statewide as of May 14.
As of May 15, 629,895 had been tested statewide, which is 20,321 more than the day before. DOH says 7.1% of results have been positive as of May 14. As of May 15, 747 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,409.
Of the 44,138 statewide cases, 1,949 were travel-related, 18,732 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,823 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 20,436 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis modified his safer-at-home order, effective Monday, May 4. Many of the previous restrictions apply. Social distancing is still required.
Persons ages 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions are advised to stay home as much as possible as that population is most vulnerable and at risk from COVID-19.
Some of the changes in the new order include allowing retail establishments to open at 25% capacity. Restaurants can open their indoor dining rooms at 25% capacity and serve food and drink in outdoor areas with tables spaced 6 feet apart. Bars, gyms and fitness centers remain closed as do businesses that provide personal services.
The governor announced on May 8 that barber shops, hair and nail salons could reopen on May 11, using enhanced safety protocols, which include requirements to do business by appointment only, no group appointments, wearing masks and additional recommendations.
National cases top 1.4 million, more than 87,000 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 5:30 p.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,439,231 with 87,184 deaths compared 1,393,890 with 84,239 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 4,523,653 with 306,388 deaths compared to 4,387,438 with 298,295 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
