Florida Department of Health reported another 366 cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Dec. 13, bringing the tally to 37,753. Six more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 951.
Since Dec. 7, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths have been reported. So far this month, DOH has reported 4,507 cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported and from Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,125,931 with 20,133 deaths as of Dec. 13. In the United States, cases totaled 16,184,350 with 298,465 deaths. Globally, more than 72 million cases have been reported with over 1.6 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 37,004 residents and 749 non-residents. More cases were in females, 19,788 (53%), to 17,172 in males. Gender was unknown in 44. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fourteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,061 residents and 32 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 30% capacity in staffed adult beds (971 of 3,249) on Sunday with 20% capacity (67 of 335) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Morton Plant and Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Dec. 13, 208 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 48 in ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.57% of 4,907 test results were positive, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2 and 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Dec. 13. St. Petersburg has the most with 14,316 cases, 7,251 are Clearwater residents, 3,895 from Largo, 2,412 from Palm Harbor, 1,947 from Seminole, 1,825 from Pinellas Park, 1,308 from Tarpon Springs, 1,107 from Dunedin, 687 from Oldsmar, 532 from Safety Harbor, 314 from Clearwater Beach, 274 from Gulfport, 179 from Kenneth City, 174 from South Pasadena, 151 from Indian Rocks Beach, 114 from Belleair, 94 from Madeira Beach, 60 from Belleair Beach, 51 from Crystal Beach, 45 from Tierra Verde, 42 from St. Pete Beach, 33 from North Redington Beach, 32 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, seven from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, six from Ozona, five from Redington Shores, five from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 50 as missing.
Since March, 4,849 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported six more COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 13, upping the death toll to 951.
DOH reported two deaths on Dec. 12, and one death was reported on both Dec. 11 and 10. Two were reported on Dec. 9, nine on Dec. 8 and five on Dec. 7. Since Dec. 1, 40 deaths have been reported.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 80 in 55-64 (9%), 186 in 65-74 (20%), 290 in 75-84 (30%) and 355 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 638 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 882 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 779 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 18. The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
County officials report that over the past five weeks, new COVID-19 cases have tripled, reaching 341 on Dec. 4 and the percentage of positive tests has doubled. More than 500 new cases were reported on Dec. 11 and 10.
Burton, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, County Commission Chair Pat Gerard, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard attended a Dec. 3 press conference designed to focus attention on the need for residents to comply with an ordinance that required wearing face mask in indoor places and social distancing.
We want to stay open and we want to stay safe,” Burton said in a press release. “We want our businesses to thrive and we want to help them in doing these simple measures to keep everybody safe so we can continue to operate just as we are.”
Gualtieri reported that deputies had recently visited local businesses and found that 40% of bars and 8% of restaurants were in violation of the countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order preventing local governments from fining citizens for violating local ordinances meant to help fight COVID-19; however, the governor’s order does not protect businesses.
“Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses, so if we have to go down that path we can,” Gualtieri said. “We don’t want to. We need the businesses, again, to help us help you — to help the community.”
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.12 million with 20,133 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,107,103 on Sunday. Another 18,828 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,125,931 — 8,958 more than the number reported on Dec. 12.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 19,866 deaths, which is 81 more than the number reported on Saturday. DOH also reported that 267 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,133.
DOH reports that 58,127 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Dec. 13 — 141 more than on Dec. 12. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.89% of 103,473 test results on Dec. 12 were positive, 7.91% of 121.759 results on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2 and 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1.
National cases up to 16.18 million with 298,465 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 4 p.m. Dec. 13, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 16,184,350 with 298,465 deaths compared to 15,998,522 with 296,977 deaths at 4 p.m. Dec. 12. The number of global cases increased to 72,084,868 with 1,609,413 deaths compared to 71,465,660 with 1,601,238 deaths on Dec. 12.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.