Pinellas County is now accepting donations of clean, homemade cloth face coverings to aid in the fight to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
The face coverings will be collected and donated to the county’s vulnerable populations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its mask guidelines to advise that residents wear cloth face coverings in public settings where it is difficult to keep six feet from other people, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Wearing a face covering can help keep a carrier of COVID-19 from transmitting the virus to others, but it is not a substitute for social distancing, and it may not protect you from contracting the virus.
The CDC’s guidance on cloth face coverings includes instructions on how to make a simple cloth covering and how to wear one.
Cloth face coverings will be accepted at three locations:
• RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater; Monday-Friday, 8-3 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Food donations are also being accepted. Visit https://rcspinellas.org.
• St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave. N., St Petersburg; Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-noon. 12 p.m. Food donations and donations of personal protection equipment are also being accepted. Visit https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org.
• The Chapel, 2795 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs; Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. Food donations also are being accepted. Visit https://thechapel.cc/.
Pinellas County will maintain boxes for the cloth face coverings at the donation sites and distribute to community groups for distribution to vulnerable populations. Groups willing to assist with distribution or coordination of a large donation can email EMA@pinellascounty.org.