Employee at Walgreens in Seminole tests positive for coronavirus

SEMINOLE — An employee at a Walgreens store in Seminole has tested positive for coronavirus.
District manager Mark Mason confirmed to Tampa Bay Newspapers on Thursday night that an unnamed employee called in to report the diagnosis Wednesday afternoon.
Citing privacy rules, Mason declined to say whether the employee worked in the store or the pharmacy.
The store, located at 10563 Park Blvd. on the corner of Park and Seminole boulevards, was subsequently closed afterward, in what Mason said was “an abundance of caution.”
A sign on the door of the store said “We are closed for maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Mason said the employee had not been on site at the location for several days, but had been within the last two weeks.
“We are working closely with the Pinellas County Health Department to monitor the situation,” Mason said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days. Symptoms can appear as early as two days after exposure, or in some cases, the symptoms may be so mild that one is unaware they are infected or contagious.
When asked if there was a plan in place to notify any store or pharmacy patients about the outbreak, he declined to comment, referring a reporter to the health department.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Pinellas County is currently tracking 14 positive coronavirus cases, while the state of Florida is tracking 328, as of Thursday night.
Since the store’s closure, Mason said it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
Employees with Coastal DKI, a Stuart-based company that specializes among other things in infectious disease control, were spotted outside the store Thursday morning.
Mason said Walgreens would make an official statement, but could not say when that statement might be announced.
According to Mason, the store will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
If you were a visitor at the Seminole location within the past two weeks, Mason said to refer all questions to the health department, which can be reached at 866-779-6121.