Florida Department of Health reported six more cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County Friday morning, bringing the total to 428 — 15 more than the number reported yesterday morning.
The death toll remains at 10.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 17,531 with 390 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 467,184 with 16,703 deaths. Globally, more than 1.62 million cases have been reported with 97,200 deaths.
The cases in Pinellas include 392 Florida residents and 36 non-residents. Most of the cases are men, 226, and 202 are women. Ages range from 1-95. The median age is 52. Seventy-nine people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness," DOH said. "These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 383 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 113, another 91 are Clearwater residents, 54 from Largo, 23 from Palm Harbor, 22 from Seminole, 20 from Tarpon Springs, 14 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, seven from Clearwater Beach, six from Safety Harbor, four from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Eleven cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
DOH reported on Friday morning that 7,990 people had been tested in Pinellas with 7,555 testing negative. Thirteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 73. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
The county’s death toll increased to 10 with the report of the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8. It was not travel-related. DOH reported the death of a 76-year-old woman on April 7, which also was not travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was n 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 17,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 17,018 compared to 16,323 on Thursday night. Another 513 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 17,531 — 705 more than the number reported last night and 1,167 more than what DOH reported on Thursday morning.
DOH reported on Friday morning that 162,993 had been tested with 145,299 testing negative. DOH says 10.8 percent of tests results have been positive.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 390, which is 19 more than the number reported on Thursday night. DOH reports that 2,360 have been hospitalized statewide.
Of the 17,531 cases reported Friday morning, 1,346 were travel-related, 3,513 had contact with a confirmed case, 963 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 11,196 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 467,184 with 16,703 deaths compared to 456,828 with 16,294 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The number of global cases was up to 1,622,167 with 97,200 deaths compared to 1,582,904 with 94,859 deaths reported last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.