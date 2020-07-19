ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority recently received notification a ninth bus operator had tested positive for COVID-19. The bus operator last reported to work on Saturday, July 4.
The 14 days prior, the operator drove the following routes:
• Route 20 on June 29
• Route 100x on June 30, July 1
• Route 11 on June 30
• CAT on June 30, July 1
• Route 18 on July 1
• Route 34 on July 1
• Route 14 on July 4
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they have symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it was enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the fare box and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Including non-public facing employees, PSTA has 20 employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://psta.net/riding-psta/psta-coronavirus-response.