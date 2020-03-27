Coronavirus cases up to 82 in Pinellas per Friday night’s report

Pinellas County had 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 — that’s five more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health at noon and 17 more than reported on Thursday.
According to the latest report, seventy-four of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and eight are non-residents. Twenty-seven are hospitalized. Fifty-four cases are in men and 28 are in women. Ages range from 18-83. The average age is 52.
DOH reported Thursday night that 41 of the county’s cases were travel-related and 21 were not travel-related. Three were unknown. That information was not included in Friday’s reports.
DOH revised information provided on the city of residence for 58 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday night. Fourteen are Clearwater residents, 12 are from St. Petersburg, eight from Largo, six from Seminole, five from Tarpon Springs, two each from Gulfport, Dunedin, Palm Harbor and Clearwater Beach, and one each from Madeira Beach, Pinellas Park, Indian Rocks Beach, South Pasadena and Belleair.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11. The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
The DOH reported that 1,390 people had tested negative in the county as of Friday night. No information was provided on the total number tested or the number being monitored.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State numbers continue to rise
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 3,054 at 7 p.m. Friday compared to 2,765 reported at noon. Another 144 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 3,198, up from 2,900.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 46, which is 11 more than DOH reported Friday morning. DOH reports that 503 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 3,198 confirmed cases, 476 are travel-related, 562 had contact with a confirmed case, 296 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 1,720 are under investigation. DOH reported that 33,822 had been tested statewide.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 101,657 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 1,582 deaths compared to 86,012 cases and 1,301 deaths reported on Friday morning. The number of global cases was up to 591,802 cases and 26,996 deaths compared to 558,502 cases and 25,261 deaths reported this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.