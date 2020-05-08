Pinellas Sheriff’s Office launches tool for updates on beach crowds

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he expects Mother's Day weekend to be a busy one for Pinellas County's beaches.
He said about 300 members of law enforcement have been patrolling all 35 miles of the county’s beaches since Monday, watching out to make sure beachgoers have been properly social distancing.
Now, the Sheriff’s Office is launching a new tool that it hopes will make it even easier for residents to safely spread out.
Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, you can visit www.pcsoweb.com/beachcapacity to plan ahead by checking out real-time updates on the capacity of beaches, beach parking lots, and bridges.
Residents will be able to find areas of the beach and parking that are open, reaching capacity, or closed before they arrive at their destination.
The Sheriff's Office will also be posting status updates throughout the weekend on Facebook and Twitter.