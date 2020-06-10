ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority received notification June 10 that one of its bus operators had tested positive for COVID-19.
The bus operator last reported to work on Monday, June 8. The 14 days prior to that time the operator drove the following routes:
• Route 23 – June 8
• Route 78 – June 7
• Route 14 – June 5
• Route CAT – June 2
• Route 34 – June 1
• Route 78 – May 31
• Route 14 – May 29
• Route CAT – May 26
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who experiences symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
PSTA encourages riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only.
Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the farebox and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. Lastly, PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.