Pinellas reports seventh death from coronavirus, cases up to 289

Department of Health in Pinellas County confirmed another coronavirus death in the county Friday morning. An 85-year-old man has died, bringing the death toll to seven.
The county’s cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. According to a report from the Florida Department of Health released at 11:30 a.m. April 3, Pinellas has 289 cases. That’s 16 more than the number reported last night.
According to DOH, 262 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 27 are non-residents. The majority of cases were men, 155, and 134 were women. Ages range from 10-95. Fifty-eight people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated information on the city of residence for 249 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo continue to be the county’s hotspots. Sixty-six of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 56 are from Clearwater, 47 from Largo, 15 from Seminole, 14 from Palm Harbor, 13 from Tarpon Springs, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Dunedin, five from Clearwater Beach, three each from Gulfport and Safety Harbor, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Crystal Beach, South Pasadena and Oldsmar.
DOH reported that 5,016 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Friday morning with 4,663 testing negative. Eight tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 75. About 6% of results from tests in Pinellas are coming back positive.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah.
All the other deaths in Pinellas were not travel-related and include a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported that an 85-year-old man had died April 1 during an emergency County Commission meeting on April 2.
Choe also reported that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities, which are currently under investigation. Both individuals have been removed from those facilities.
Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases shot up by 65 in a 24-hour- period, March 31-April 1, Choe said. Recent models show that the number of cases in Florida might peak by May 2, but that’s not a sure thing, Choe said. He encourages everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to stay at home as much as possible.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 9,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 9,248 Friday morning compared to 8,694 reported last night. Another 337 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 9,585, up from 9,008 reported April 2.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 163, which is 19 more than the number reported Thursday night. DOH reports that 1,215 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 9.585 cases, 931 are travel-related, 1,499 had contact with a confirmed case, 595 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 6,223 are under investigation.
DOH reported that 91,722 had been tested statewide as of Friday morning. Of that number, 82,137 had tested negative. About 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, 245,658 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 6,069 deaths compared to 238,820 cases with 5,758 deaths reported on Thursday night. The number of global cases was up to 1,041,126 cases with 55,132 deaths compared to 1,007,977 cases and 52,771 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.