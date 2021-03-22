For the fourth week in a row, Florida Department of Health reported fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths in Pinellas County. From March 15-21, DOH added 1,190 cases and 16 deaths. Cases total 70,382 and the death toll is up to 1,526.
From March 8-14, 1,231 cases and 29 deaths were added to the count, which was down from March 1-7, when DOH reported 1,315 more cases and 30 deaths. From Feb. 22-28, 1,455 new cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The only week with increases was Feb. 15-21, when DOH reported 1,866 new cases and 57 deaths, 270 cases and 29 deaths more than the week before. For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths. The last week more than 2,000 new cases were reported was Feb. 1-7 with 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,011,211 with 33,408 deaths as of March 21. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:30 p.m. March 22 in the United States, cases totaled 29.839 million with 542,524. Globally, 123.5 million cases and 2.718 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 68,663 residents and 1,719 non-residents. More cases were in females, 36,642 (53%), to 31,964 in males. Gender was unknown in 57. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,470 residents and 61 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (842 of 3,178) on Monday with 31% capacity (105 of 340) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. March 22, 172 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 37 in ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 8.58% of 1,492 test results on March 21 were positive, 5.66% of 2,585 on March 20, 7.10% of 3,635 on March 19, 3.77% of 4,259 on March 18, 3.47% of 4,845 on March 17, 4.50% of 2,609 ono March 16, 5.03% of 2,582 on March 15, 6.49% of 1,858 on March 14, 5.10% of 2,826 on March 13, 3.80% of 4,200 on March 12, 4.78% of 4,836 on March 11, 4.23% of 5,099 on March 10, 5.14% of 3,230 on March 9, 5.75% of 2,031 on March 8, 4.63% of 2,557 on March 7, 5.11% of 2,248 on March 6, 4.07% of 3,894 on March 5, 3.63% of 5,342 on March 4, 4.66% of 5,788 on March 3, 5.56% of 2,820 on March 2 and 6.14% of 3,791 on March 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
Since March, 6,730 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, March 22. St. Petersburg has the most with 25,176 cases, 13,507 are Clearwater residents, 7,497 from Largo, 4,806 from Palm Harbor, 3,762 from Seminole, 3,484 from Pinellas Park, 2,493 from Tarpon Springs, 2,246 from Dunedin, 1,383 from Oldsmar, 1,102 from Safety Harbor, 562 from Clearwater Beach, 553 from Gulfport, 310 from Indian Rocks Beach, 297 from Kenneth City, 276 from South Pasadena, 264 from Belleair, 203 from Madeira Beach, 112 from Belleair Beach, 109 from Tierra Verde, 86 from Crystal Beach, 76 from St. Pete Beach, 57 from North Redington Beach, 57 from Treasure Island, 34 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 20 from Redington Shores, 14 from Belleair Bluffs, 11 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, seven from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 90 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of March 15-21, upping the death toll to 1,526. Twenty-nine deaths were reported the previous week, March 8-14 — one less than the 30 reported during the week of March 1-7.
For the week of Feb. 22-28, DOH reported 32 deaths. From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 57 new deaths.
As of March 21, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 17 in the 35-44 group (1%), 43 in 45-54 (3%), 125 in 55-64 (8%), 314 in 65-74 (20%), 445 in 75-84 (29%) and 574 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 882 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,048 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 996 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its State of Local Emergency for COVID-19 through March 26. The extension was issued March 17 by County Administrator Barry Burton by delegated authority from the County Commission.
It keeps in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to serve only patrons who are seated.
Burton is expected to extend the state of emergency every seven days through at least April 9.
The County Commission will discuss a further extension during its regular meeting on April 13.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2 million with 33,408 deaths
DOH reported another 1,974,051 cases in Florida residents as of March 21 with 37,160 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,011,211 — 2,862 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 32,779. DOH also reported that 629 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 33,408, 39 more than the number reported on March 20.
From March 15-21, DOH reported 31,577 new cases and 449 deaths, a decrease in cases and deaths from March 8-14, when 31,327 new cases and 610 deaths were reported. Those numbers were a decrease from March 1-7 when 37,380 new cases and 793 deaths were reported.
During the week of Feb. 22-28, DOH reported 37,998 new cases and 961 deaths. For the week Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 41,935 new cases and 1,171 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 83,503 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of March 21. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.69% of 41,554 test results on March 21 were positive, 6.22% of 59,992 on March 20, 5.38% of 88,173 on March 19, 5.02% of 96,115 on March 18, 5.55% of 102,155 on March 17, 5.56% of 79,570 on March 16, 5.86% of 75,629 on March 15, 6.13% of 43,999 on March 14, 5.69% of 62,837 on March 13, 5.14% of 94,671 on March 12, 4.87% of 99,822 on March 11, 5.04% of 95,736 on March 10, 5.20% of 88,449 on March 9, 5.84% of 71,684 on March 8, 5.95% of 55,278 on March 7, 5.83% of 65,904 on March 6, 4.88% of 90,488 on March 5, 5.13% of 109,689 on March 4, 5.36% of 107,709 on March 3, 6.58% of 75,435 on March 2 and 5.70% of 116,207 on March 1.
Vaccination summary
As of March 21, statewide, 2,214,997 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with 161,308 completing the one-dose series and 2,578,959 completing the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 246,203 doses have been administered including 110,725 receiving only one dose and 135,478 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 145,372 and 100,201 males with 269 unknown; and 181,790 were white, 10,702 were Black and 6,654 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 630,331 doses, followed by Broward with 436,431 and Palm Beach with 378,724 doses. DOH also reported that 119,292 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,137,602 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 660,749, ages 55-64 with 268,541 and ages 85 and older with 227,894.
In Pinellas, 58,507 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 30,709 ages 75-84, 13,168 ages 55-64 and 12,299 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.