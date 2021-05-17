Florida Department of Health reported yet another week with decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Pinellas County. From May 10-16, DOH reported 656 new cases, bringing the count to 80,603. Sixteen more people died, upping the death toll to 1,649.
DOH also reported fewer COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County from May 3-9 with 801 new cases and 20 deaths. From April 26-May 2, 1,062 news cases and 17 deaths were reported. From April 19-25, DOH reported 1,292 cases and 17 deaths. It was the first week in a month that fewer cases were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,293,980 with 36,857 deaths as of May 16. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 6:30 p.m. May 17 in the United States, cases totaled 32.96 million with 586,326 deaths. Globally, 163.2 million cases and 3.38 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 78,623 residents and 1,980 non-residents. More cases were in females, 41,875 (53%), to 36,702 in males. Gender was unknown in 46. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,215 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (813 of 3,178) on Monday with 23% capacity (78 of 333) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:38 a.m. May 17, 108 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 34 in ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.07% of 1,648 test results on May 16 were positive, 3.56% of 1,844 results on May 15 were positive, 3.42% of 2,994 on May 14, 2.02% of 4,018 on May 13, 2.80% of 4,308 on May 12, 2.70% of 3,489 on May 11, 5.23% of 1,811 on May 10, 4.70% of 1,297 on May 9, 4.47% of 2,203 results on May 8, 3.03% of 3,681 on May 7, 2.51% of 4,430 on May 6, 3.87% of 4,615 on May 5, 2.79% of 3,930 on May 4, 4.35% of 1,848 on May 3, 3.58% of 1,776 on May 2 and 4.52% of 2,153 on May 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
Since March 2020, 7,031 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, May 17. St. Petersburg has the most with 28,593 cases, 15,504 are Clearwater residents, 8,576 from Largo, 5,556 from Palm Harbor, 4,282 from Seminole, 4,112 from Pinellas Park, 2,884 from Tarpon Springs, 2,524 from Dunedin, 1,629 from Oldsmar, 1,286 from Safety Harbor, 633 from Gulfport, 612 from Clearwater Beach, 353 from Indian Rocks Beach, 331 from Kenneth City, 311 from Belleair, 308 from South Pasadena, 248 from Madeira Beach, 124 from Belleair Beach, 120 from Tierra Verde, 94 from Crystal Beach, 92 from St. Pete Beach, 64 from Treasure Island, 64 from North Redington Beach, 37 from Bay Pines, 37 from Lealman, 26 from Redington Shores, 18 from Belleair Bluffs, 12 from Redington Beach, 10 from Ozona, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 142 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of May 10-16 — four less than the week of May 3-9. The death toll stands at 1,649.
As of May 16, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 22 in the 35-44 group (1%), 52 in 45-54 (3%), 140 in 55-64 (8%), 346 in 65-74 (21%), 473 in 75-84 (29%) and 608 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 910 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,082 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,024 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County did not renew its local state of emergency after May 7 and rescinded its ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor public places and other COVID-19 restrictions on May 4.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order May 3 suspending local restrictions due to COVID-19. A more permanent order banning the restrictions goes into effect July 1.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.27 million with 36,857 deaths
DOH reported 2,251,148 cases in Florida residents as of May 16 with 42,832 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,293,980.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 36,133. DOH also reported that 724 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 36,857.
Case numbers are continuing to decline. DOH reported 21,878 new cases and 359 deaths during the week of May 10-16 and 26,249 new cases and 489 deaths during the week of May 3-9.
From April 26-May 6, DOH reported 33,756 cases and 409 deaths. During the week of April 19-25, DOH reported 38,959 new cases and 458 deaths. From April 12-18, DOH reported 47,292 new cases and 222 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 93,148 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of May 9, 4% of all cases reported since March 2020.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4.42% of 43,044 test results on May 16 were positive, 4.35% of 53,626 on May 15, 4.41% of 71,043 on May 14, 4.14% of 82,238 on May 13, 4.48% of 87,578 on May 12, 4.52% of 66,651 on May 11, 4.98% of 61,992 on May 10, 5.01% of 43,701 on May 9 were positive, 5.31% of 56,855 on May 8, 4.66% of 80,966 on May 7, 4.70% of 86,891 on May 6, 4.99% of 87,583 on May 5, 5.14% of 80,806 on May 4, 6.12% of 56,250 on May 3, 6.14% of 48,189 test results were positive on May 2 and 5.87% of 62,663 on May 1.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 16, 16,514,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 2,012,175 people receiving only a first-dose, 690,099 completing the one-dose series and 6,906,123 completing the two-shot series.
In Pinellas, 452,164 doses had been administered including 75,463 receiving only one dose and 376,701 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 252,317 and 199,073 were males with 571 unknown; and 326,985 were white, 21,471 were Black and 18,575 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,392,695 doses, followed by Broward with 912,733, Palm Beach with 702,214, Orange with 596,925 and Hillsborough with 594,298 doses.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,823,587, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,536,507, ages 45-54 with 1,063,012, ages 75-84 with 1,034,533, ages 35-44 with 795,011, ages 25-34 with 601,444, ages 16-24 with 398,841 and ages 85 and older with 342,276.
DOH did not provide vaccination numbers for ages 12-15.
In Pinellas, 96,094 people ages 65-74 have completed the one- or-two dose series, 84,358 ages 55-64, 50,509 ages 75-84, 48,604 ages 45-54, 34,583 ages 35-44, 28,065 ages 25-34, 19,038 ages 85 and older and 15,540 ages 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.