Collections continuing in Pinellas to fill critical supply needs

Pinellas County first asked the public for help to meet local needs for medical and sanitation supplies on March 24. Three days later, officials announced the county had only about two-weeks of necessities remaining.
According to a press release sent out April 4, there is still a critical need for personal protective equipment and disinfectants.
Competition for these critical supplies is high throughout the state and nation due to the coronavirus pandemic. More cases of COVID-19 are being reported daily and more deaths.
County staff says the competition makes it harder to get help from other sources. That’s why individuals, businesses and organizations are being asked to help if they can.
Pinellas County is opening nine new donation sites at local fire stations and nonprofits that will operate Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10, from 8 a.m.-noon.
The county is thankful for the many businesses and individuals that have already donated thousands of gloves, masks and other personal protection equipment supplies to help protect health workers and first responders on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
More is needed.
Donation sites include:
• Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole
• Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor
• Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar
• Fire Station 35, 11350 N. 43rd St., Pinellas Park
• Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach
• Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island
• Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach
• St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave. N., St Petersburg
• RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater
Supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety.
Personal protective equipment needed includes:
• Surgical face masks (homemade face masks are not being accepted at this time)
• P100 masks
• N95 masks
• Face shields
• Nitrile exam gloves, powder free
• 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves
• Eye protection - safety glasses
• Surgical tear away gowns
• Safety eye goggles
Disinfectants requested:
• Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol
• 91% isopropyl alcohol
• Clorox wipes
• Lysol disinfectant spray
• Sani-cloth wipes
• 3% hydrogen peroxide
Medical devices requested (new and unused only):
• Ventilators - Hospital, Transport, Home Use — Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients
• CPAP — Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
• BiPAP/BiLevel — Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
• High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups
Only the above items will be accepted at the nine collection sites. Items must be unopened and unused.
For up-to-date information on opportunities for business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate
Local food banks need help
Residents and businesses also are asked to help local food banks. Non-perishable food items can be taken to:
• Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center, 304 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Food Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Visit tscenter.org.
• RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater. Food Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit https://rcspinellas.org.
• St. Pete Free Clinic, 863 Third Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Food donations accepted Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am.-12:30 p.m. Visit https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org.
For questions, call the Citizen Information Center at 727-464-4333 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can visit www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
