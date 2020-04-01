Coronavirus cases in Pinellas up to 170 on April 1

Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases were up to 170, according to information released the morning of Wednesday, April 1, by the Florida Department of Health — that’s only three more than the number reported last night. The county’s death toll remains at five.
According to DOH, 151 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 19 are non-residents. Ninety-two cases were men and 78 were women. Ages range from 15-91. Fifty people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 148 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday night. Thirty-eight are St. Petersburg residents, 34 are from Clearwater, 28 from Largo, seven each from Seminole and Tarpon Springs, six from Pinellas Park, five each from Dunedin and Palm Harbor, four from Clearwater Beach, three from Gulfport, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Safety Harbor, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 2,965 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Wednesday morning with 2,724 testing negative. Four were inconclusive and results were pending for 68.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
DOH Pinellas reported on March 28 that three more county residents had died due to the coronavirus. Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female.
DOH announced the death of a 58-year-old male March 29, bringing the county’s total deaths to five.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
The County Commission is scheduled to extend the local state of emergency and safer at home order during a meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number nearly 7,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 6,694 Wednesday morning compared to 6,490 reported last night. Another 261 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 6,955, up from 6,741 reported Tuesday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 87, which is two more than the number reported Tuesday night. DOH reports that 890 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 6,955 cases, 744 are travel-related, 1,033 had contact with a confirmed case, 473 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 4,444 are under investigation. DOH reported that 67,734 had been tested statewide as of Wednesday morning. Of that number, 59,529 had tested negative.
In a press briefing Tuesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to follow federal recommendations that call for another 30 days of social distancing. He announced he was enacting a statewide stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and expires on April 30.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 190,089 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 4,102 deaths compared to 186,265 cases with 3,810 deaths reported on Tuesday night. The number of global cases was up to 885,687 cases with 44.216 deaths compared to 855,007 cases and 42,032 deaths reported last night.
National and global information is provided by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Revised to include information about Gov. DeSantis signing an executive statewide stay-at-home order.