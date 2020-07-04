Pinellas County added another 419 COVID-19 cases to its count on Saturday, bringing the total to 8,041.
Florida Department of Health reported that more resident has died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 184.
So far this week, DOH has reported 2,096 new cases and 29 deaths.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported in Pinellas. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts last week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 190,052 with 3,702 deaths on Saturday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,809,108 with 129,476 deaths. Globally, more than 11.1 million cases have been reported with 526,003 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 8,041 residents and 75 non-residents. More cases were in females, 4,361 (54%), to 3,657 in males. Gender was unknown for 23. Ages range from 0-109. Median age was 38. Nineteen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 4 that 744 have been hospitalized, which included 727 residents (18 more than Friday) and 17 nonresidents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 22% adult bed capacity (638 of 2,923) as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday compared to 18% capacity on Friday and 17% on Thursday.
Four hospitals were reporting no available ICU beds as of Saturday afternoon. Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 14.5% (44 of 303 beds) compared to almost 11% capacity (33 of 305 beds) on Friday, 9.32% capacity on Thursday, 9.6% capacity on Wednesday, 15% capacity on Tuesday, 22% on Monday, 22% on Sunday and 18% on Saturday, June 27.
An uptick has been observed at local emergency rooms of people complaining of COVID-19 symptoms since about June 1.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported July 4 that 102,218 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 3 with an average rate of positive results at 7.9%, up from 7.7% on July 2, 7.4% on July 1, 7.2% on June 30, 7% on June 29, 6.8% on June 28 and 6.5% on June 27. Forty-two results were inconclusive and pending for 45.
According to the county specific report released July 4, 12.6% of 2,999 tests on July 3 were positive, 12.4% of 3,202 on July 2, 11.7% of 2,702 on July 1, 16% of 2,013 tests on June 30, 12.1% of 1,670 tests on June 29, 10.7% of 2,097 tests on June 28, 10.2% of 2,576 tests on June 27.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 8,038 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday. St. Petersburg has the most with 3,757 cases (47%), 1,380 are Clearwater residents, 791 from Largo, 421 from Seminole, 393 from Pinellas Park, 391 from Palm Harbor, 206 from Tarpon Springs, 185 from Dunedin, 122 from Oldsmar, 101 from Safety Harbor, 56 from Clearwater Beach, 46 from Gulfport, 35 from Kenneth City, 26 from South Pasadena, 24 from Indian Rocks Beach, 14 from Madeira Beach, 11 from Belleair Beach, nine from Crystal Beach, eight from Belleair, five from North Redington Beach, St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island, four from Tierra Verde, three from Belleair Bluffs, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 33 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,119 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 107 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 2 with 632 cases in residents and 382 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
Eighty-nine cases had been reported by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 77 cases by Gulf Shore Care Center, 72 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 59 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 40 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 31 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 32 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 28 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 27 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 23 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 23 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 21 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by Westminster Suncoast nursing home in St. Petersburg, 19 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 17 by Grand Villa of Largo, 17 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 15 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin and 14 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported on July 4 that an 80-year-old woman had died, bringing the county’s death toll to 184.
At least 140 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 4, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 21 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; four by Walton Place; three by Jacaranda Manor; and three by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
In addition, two were reported by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, two by The Inn at Freedom Square, two by Grand Villa of Largo and two by Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Boca Ciega Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, North Rehabilitation Center, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center.
DOH reported on July 3 that three more residents had died, including a 61-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.
DOH reported eight deaths in Pinellas on July 2, including an 83-year-old man, 54-year-old man, 85-year-old man, 89-year-old woman, 101-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 88-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman.
DOH reported six deaths on July 1, including an 88-year-old man, 97-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 90-year-old man, 83-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.
The District Six Medical Examiner released 10 death investigation reports on July 1, including two women from Grand Villa of Largo: an 83-year-old who died June 30 and a 101-year-old who died July 1.
In addition, a 77-year-old woman died June 29 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, an 88-year-old man died June 29 from Westminster Suncoast, a 97-year-old woman died June 30 from Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 90-year-old man who died June 30 from Carrington Place of St. Pete, an 85-year-old man who died June 27 from Abbey Rehabilitation & Nursing Center of St. Petersburg and a 79-year-old woman who died June 30 from North Rehabilitation Center.
Two more died at the hospital after being admitted from home, including an 89-year-old woman who died on June 29 and a 76-year-old man who died June 28.
DOH confirmed 12 deaths on June 30, including a 92-year-old woman, 90-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 90-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 76-year-old man, 79-year-old man, 103-year-old man, 67-year-old man, 77-year-old man, 91-year-old man and a 95-year-old man.
The medical examiner’s office released five death investigations on June 30 including two from Bon Secours Maria Manor who died June 29: an 88-year-old man and 90-year-old woman. In addition, a 77-year-old man died June 27 from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation, a 90-year-old man died June 28 from Gulf Shore Care Center and a 79-year-old man died June 29 from Highlands Pines Rehabilitation in Clearwater.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only seven deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 4.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted June 30 to extend the local state of emergency through July 10. Commissioners also voted to enact a countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible. Bars and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
The commission will meet on Tuesday, June 30, to consider extending the state of emergency another seven days.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida case count tops 190,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 187,090 on Saturday. Another 2,962 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 190,052 — 11,458 more than the number reported on Friday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 3,702, which is 18 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 101 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 15,735 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 244 more than DOH reported on Friday. No information was provided for non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,148,327 had been tested statewide as of July 3 with an average of 8.8% coming back as positive, up from 8.6% on July 2, 8.3% on July 1, 8% on June 30, 7.8% on June 29, 7.6% on June 28 and 7.5% on June 27.
As of July 3, 1,830 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,672.
Looking at daily results, 15.84% of 71,608 tests were positive on July 3, 17.17% of 55,574 tests on July 2, 16.78% of 57,271 tests on July 1, 16.7% of 37,875 on June 30, 16.95% of 36,159 on June 29, 15.72% of 35,096 on June 28 and 13.98% of 62,098 on June 27.
Of the 190,052 cases, 2,628 were travel-related, 59,579 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,555 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 109,052 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced June 3 that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can operate at 50% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The governor is advising the public to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor allowed other personal services to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Florida stops liquor sales at bars not licensed to sell food
All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises who derive more than 50% of gross revenue from those sales had to suspend sales on Friday, June 26, due to an order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued that same day.
Vendors may still sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off premises.
However, DBPR amended its order on July 1 to allow alcohol sales at bars that are also licensed to sell food, as long as they comply with guidelines in phase two of the state’s recovery plan for restaurants.
Bars and restaurants may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity as long as they provide service to only to seated customers. Social distancing of 6 feet also is required.
In DBPR’s order, it said some of the cases involving younger people “are suspected to come from visits to bars, pubs or nightclubs who have disregarded the restrictions” in phase two of the state’s recovery plan.
“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises is suspected through the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” the order said.
National cases exceed 2.8 million with 129,476 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,809,108 with 129,476 deaths compared to 2,740,353 with 128,741 deaths at 11 a.m. Friday. The number of global cases increased to 11,130,201 with 526,003 deaths compared to 10,902,347 with 521,940 deaths on Friday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.