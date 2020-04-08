LARGO — Pastor Randy Morris has been preaching the gospel in this part of Pinellas County for more than three decades, starting at Woodlawn Church of God in Clearwater before joining what was then known as Harvest Temple, at 13301 Walsingham Road in Largo, in 2006. The Presbyterian church changed its name to Gulf Coast Church in 2010.
During that time, Morris has presided over thousands of services and ceremonies, memorials, baptisms and weddings, including this writer’s nuptials. He’s also led several mission trips to foreign countries to help spread the gospel and help the impoverished abroad.
Despite his extensive experience, Morris admitted he never envisioned he’d be leading “drive-thru prayer” services outside his church like he’d been doing for several weeks after social distancing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were first implemented in mid-March.
“It was an impromptu idea I had that first Sunday we stopped gathering, around (March) 15th,” Morris explained in a phone conversation April 1. “People were afraid to congregate so we did a ‘drive-thru’ prayer with people, from a distance. I said it was like a car wash, a touchless prayer!”
As church leaders throughout the country have been scrambling to find new ways to connect to their congregation, as well as draw new members, many have switched to hosting online services, something Morris said they have been doing at Gulf Coast for years.
“We’ve always had folks from around the United States and the globe who love to tune in,” he said of the weekly services they broadcast on the church’s website, adding, “We understand not everyone is going to walk in the door.”
Since the social distancing restrictions went into effect, Morris had been recording videos of his Wednesday and Sunday services a few days in advance using a crew of less than 10. “We had eight people on the stage, spaced at least six feet apart, so we were following the guidelines,” he said.
He’d been planning to do the same for the upcoming Easter Sunday Mass, but Morris said that plan would be scrapped in light of a statewide safer-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier in the day. “I’m not sure how we’re going to do it now because this has changed in the last hour,” he said, adding the situation was “very fluid. I’m thinking of putting the Easter service together and doing it from my back porch if I have to!”
Morris said the statewide order also led him to cancel the drive-thru prayer service. “It kind of breaks my heart,” he said. “I hated to do it.”
But he said he was encouraged to see the effect it had on people in just a few short weeks.
“Last week a lady pulled through and said, ‘I want you to know I don’t do church!’” Morris recalled. “But she said seeing this touched her heart, so she had to pull in. She even sent pictures to her family because she knew they wouldn’t believe it. And then she started crying. Just crying uncontrollably. And I think what touched her heart is she saw someone cared. So, while only 6-8 people actually stopped by for prayer every week, the important thing is it’s not whether you stop or not, it’s knowing somebody cares.”
Embracing the challenge
The pandemic has forced church leaders worldwide to flip the switch and change their preferred method of preaching the gospel from in-person to more modern methods. Many, however, like the Rev. Lissa Bradford of Church on the Bayou in Tarpon Springs, have embraced the challenge by using Facebook Live, YouTube, and other online outlets.
Church on the Bayou traditionally hosts an early Easter Sunday morning community service, a predawn event organized by the Tarpon Springs Ministerial Association that draws hundreds of worshipers to the expansive lawn along Whitcomb Bayou every spring.
That lawn will be empty this Easter, though, because the service has been canceled.
“We have a primarily older congregation and, unfortunately, a number of them aren’t very tech savvy,” Bradford said by phone April 2. “So, that’s been a challenge. But I think the bottom line is as far as a pastor or any spiritual adviser is concerned, there are workarounds that don’t have to include face-to-face interactions. We’re so blessed with technology that we don’t have to eliminate contact in light of the coronavirus.”
For someone with little experience broadcasting her services online, Bradford has taken to it like a fish to water. She admitted that it helps that her husband, Josh, has 30 years of experience as a professional cameraman and photographer.
In addition to the weekly Sunday services, she has been posting daily inspirations, usually from her home, via Facebook Live and she said she’s been impressed with the viewership.
“Last Sunday we had close to 400 views, and we’ve been getting over 100 views for our daily posts,” Bradford said “So, that’s a significant reach and what it says to me is A, people are eager to participate in this and B, the reach is really unlimited. And what this means is we will not stop doing this when the restrictions are lifted. Why would we?”
As for this year’s Easter service, Bradford said she would be inside the Church on the Bayou chapel with Josh running the iPhone camera and a few members of congregation present for the Facebook Live broadcast that is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. “It won’t be the typical service,” she admitted. “Probably a bit shorter.”
And while the building with the giant cross on the roof and picturesque front yard will always be the most visible symbol of the church, Bradford said she learned long ago faith can’t be defined by four walls.
“I’ve worked as a chaplain for Suncoast Hospice since 2004 and I’ve visited thousands of patients and their families, and what I’ve come to realize is what people believe in their hearts is intensely personal, and it has nothing to do with a building,” she said. “An individual’s right to believe in their god is what matters, and at the end of the day it’s all about loving people. Period. And if we cannot continue to spread the message of the love of Christ during this difficult time, then we have failed as spiritual leaders.”