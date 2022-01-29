The latest report from the Florida Department of Health for the week of Jan. 21-27 shows 198,719 new cases of COVID-19, which is down from the 289,204 new cases reported the week of Jan. 14-20. The cumulative case count since March 2020 grew to 5,478,671.
DOH reported 430,297 new cases the week of Jan. 7-13, which seems to be the peak of the surge.
DOH reported a statewide death count of 64,955 — 1,192 more than last week when DOH reported 64,955 deaths. Experts say it is not surprising that the number of reported deaths would increase while new cases drop as death reports are often delayed. It is not unusual for the date a person died to be days or weeks prior to when it is included in the count.
As of Jan. 27, 36 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 454 in the age group 16-29, 1,193 for ages 30-39, 2,840 for ages 40-49, 6,515 for ages 50-59, 5,327 for ages 60-64 and 48,590 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s new case positivity rate was 23.5% for the week of Jan. 21-27, down from the 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 29.3% for the week of Jan. 7-13 and 31.2% reported for Dec. 31-Jan. 6. By age group, the highest new case positivity rate as of Jan. 27 was 30.1% for ages 12-19, 30% for ages 5-11 and 26% for those less than age 5. The lowest positivity rate, 18.1%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 20.9 for ages 60-64 and 22.1% for ages 50-59.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County remains high.
Pinellas County’s new case count came in at 8,984 (about 1,283 a week) compared to 11,779 (about 1,683 a day) for the week of Jan. 14-20 and 14,316 (about 2,045 a day) for the week of Jan. 7-13. The cumulative case count increased to 192,136. The rate for new cases went down by 24%, according to the CDC.
The county’s new case positivity rate for Jan. 21-27 was 25.2%, down slightly from 26.8% reported by DOH for Jan. 14-20, 27.5% for Jan. 7-13 and 25.6% for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
CDC reported that new hospital admissions in Pinellas over the past seven days totaled 727 with a 7% decrease in the rate of admissions.
CDC reported 70 deaths in the past seven days with an 89% increase in the death rate. Only 37 deaths were reported the week prior. DOH does not report the deaths by county.
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton updated county commissioners on the latest with COVID-19 during a Jan. 25 meeting. He said the county still had very high numbers although the positivity rate was starting to go down.
He announced that the monoclonal antibody sites had been closed as the Federal Drug Administration revised its emergency use authorizations and the treatments are no longer allowed in the United States.
He said the county’s testing sites are still open and COVID-19 tests are available at local pharmacies. Three sites are open in Pinellas — no appointment required. The first is at 7150 114th St. in Largo, the second site is at 2333 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg and the third is at Tropicana Field, Lot 2.
The sites on 114th Street in Largo and 2333 St. S. in St. Petersburg are open daily from open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with new clients being accepted through 4:30 p.m. Call 844-770-8548. The drive-thru site at Tropicana Field is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Both PCR and rapid antigen testing will be offered. Those with health coverage will be asked to show their insurance card.
No appointment is necessary but the public is encouraged to pre-register at for the test at Tropicana Field at ImpactHealth.com/stpetetrop. Those needing a test will be asked to line up southbound on 16th Street South, turn west on third Avenue South to enter the testing area.
Testing also is available from private providers, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
DOH Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe recommends getting tested about five days after suspected exposure to COVID-19 to allow for the incubation period.
Burton said all the testing sites run by the county’s provider remained busy with about 1,000 tests a day being administered at the Largo location.
As of Jan. 20, the county’s dashboard, covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard/, local hospitals were feeling the crunch of the recent surge in cases with most showing high to moderate stress. About 12% of beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient and 18% in ICU. The number of new patients was trending up slightly.
Vaccination rate
Floridians didn’t rush out to get vaccinated over the past week and the vaccination rate of remained at 73%, the same as last week. As of Jan. 27, DOH says 15,191,315 Floridians have received a COVID-19 shot with 2,135,046 receiving a first-dose only and 8,187,580 completing the one- or two-shot series. In addition, 4,868,689 have taken a booster shot.
According to DOH, 92% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 90% of ages 60-64, 83% of ages 50-59, 79% of ages 40-49, 71% of ages 30-39, 62% of ages 20-29, 60% of ages 12-19 and 20% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, 649,533 have received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 68% – the same percentage as last week. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Jan. 28, 72.4% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
Choe recommends the vaccine as the best defense against COVID-19.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 3:21 p.m. Jan. 29, 74.16 million cases and 883,599 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 371.65 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.65 million deaths.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.