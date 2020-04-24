A steady uptick in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas persists with Florida Department of Health reporting 17 additional cases on Friday morning, bringing the count to 673 — 24 more than yesterday morning.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11.
No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 23. DOH has confirmed seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the county since April 21.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 30,174 with 1,012 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 870,468 with 50,031 deaths. Globally, more than 2.7 million cases have been reported with 192,125 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 632 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. More cases were in females, 52%, to 48% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 56. About half are in St. Petersburg and the county’s long-term care facilities.
DOH reported that 79% of cases were in white people, 13% were black, 6% other and 3% unknown. According to ethnicity report, 87% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reported Friday morning that 160 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 146 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 23% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 75% were white, 18% black, 5% other and 2% unknown. DOH says 5% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported nearly 39% available bed capacity on Friday morning with nearly 31% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Friday morning, 11,484 people had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Pinellas with 10,746 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 90. Nearly 6% of test results were positive.
Large percentage of cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 631 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 189 cases (28% of 673), 108 are Clearwater residents, 84 from Seminole, 83 from Largo, 45 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 20 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, nine from Clearwater Beach, eight from Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, five from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Cases numbers growing at long-term care facilities
DOH reported 146 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Thursday night: six more than the number reported this morning. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections.
At least one case has been reported at 23 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor. Cases in long-term care facilities make up almost 22% of the 673.
COVID-19 death count on the rise
Florida Department of Health has reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas this week, bringing the death toll to 23. Twenty-one were white, one black and one was Hispanic.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to reports from the District Six Medical Examiner’s office, the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to reports from medical examiner’s office, she too had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order on April 21, making it effective through May 1. Beaches, pools and playgrounds will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 30,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 29,356 on Thursday night. Another 818 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 30,174 — 526 more than the number reported last night and 1,342 more than what DOH reported on Thursday morning.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 1,012, which is 25 more than the number reported last night and 52 more than yesterday morning.
DOH reports that 4,699 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Friday morning, 318,827 had been tested statewide with 286,785 testing negative. DOH says almost 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 30,174 statewide cases, 1,672 were travel-related, 9,243 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,452 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,465 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 870,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:45 a.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States since the outbreak began were up to 870,468 with 50,031 deaths compared 864,415 with 47,897 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 2,736,979 with 192,125 deaths compared to 2,658,387 with 185,434 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
