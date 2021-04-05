For the second week, Florida Department of Health reported an increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week in Pinellas County. From March 29-April 4, DOH reported 1,590 new cases, bringing the total to 73,429. Six more people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,560.
From March 22-28, DOH reported 1,457 more cases and 28 deaths. It was the first week in a month that the numbers had increased.
From March 15-21, DOH added 1,190 cases and 16 deaths to the count. From March 8-14, 1,231 cases and 29 deaths were reported, which was down from March 1-7, when DOH reported 1,315 more cases and 30 deaths. From Feb. 22-28, 1,455 new cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,085,306 with 34,364 deaths as of April 4. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. April 5 in the United States, cases totaled 30.74 million with 554,985 deaths. Globally, 131.57 million cases and 2.85 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 71,627 residents and 1,802 non-residents. More cases were in females, 38,135 (53%), to 33,420 in males. Gender was unknown in 72. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,585 residents and 65 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 27% capacity in staffed adult beds (878 of 3,248) on Monday with 22% capacity (73 of 334) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. April 5, 191 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 39 in ICU and 18 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.49% of 1,839 test results on April 4 were positive, 7.25% of 2,687 results on April 3, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2, 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1, 5.41% of 5,963 on March 31, 6.92% of 2,999 on March 30, 4.58% of 3,458 on March 29, 8.89% of 1,579 on March 28 and 7.13% of 2,541 on March 27, 6.34% of 3,618 on March 26, 5.82% of 4,292 on March 25, 5.44% of 5,271 on March 24, 5.51% of 2,948 on March 23, 7.13% of 2,698 on March 22 and 8.70% of 1,469 on March 21.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,794 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, April 5. St. Petersburg has the most with 26,297 cases, 13,993 are Clearwater residents, 7,799 from Largo, 5,017 from Palm Harbor, 3,915 from Seminole, 3,682 from Pinellas Park, 2,596 from Tarpon Springs, 2,324 from Dunedin, 1,457 from Oldsmar, 1,174 from Safety Harbor, 583 from Clearwater Beach, 577 from Gulfport, 326 from Indian Rocks Beach, 309 from Kenneth City, 292 from South Pasadena, 282 from Belleair, 220 from Madeira Beach, 116 from Belleair Beach, 115 from Tierra Verde, 88 from Crystal Beach, 79 from St. Pete Beach, 59 from North Redington Beach, 59 from Treasure Island, 35 from Bay Pines, 32 from Lealman, 20 from Redington Shores, 15 from Belleair Bluffs, 11 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, eight from Indian Shores and one listed as homeless.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported six new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of March 29-April 4 – 22 less than the week of March 22-28 with 28 confirmed deaths.
From March 15-21, 14 deaths were reported and 29 were reported from March 8-14 — one less than the 30 reported during the week of March 1-7.
As of April 4, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 45 in 45-54 (3%), 127 in 55-64 (8%), 323 in 65-74 (21%), 452 in 75-84 (29%) and 586 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 891 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,059 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,004 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its state of local emergency for COVID-19 through April 9. The extension was issued by County Administrator Barry Burton by delegated authority from the County Commission.
It keeps in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to serve only patrons who are seated.
The County Commission will discuss a further extension during its regular meeting on April 13.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.08 million with 34,364 deaths
DOH reported 2,046,280 cases in Florida residents as of March 28 with 39,026 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,085,306 — 3,480 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 33,710. DOH also reported that 654 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 34,364, 36 more than the number reported on April 3.
From March 29-April 4, DOH reported 37,927 new cases and 483 deaths, which was an increase in cases but a decrease in deaths.
From March 22-28, DOH reported 36,168 new cases and 483 deaths, which was an increase from the week of March 15-21 when 31,577 new cases and 449 deaths were reported.
From March 8-14, 31,327 new cases and 610 deaths were reported. Those numbers were a decrease from March 1-7 when 37,380 new cases and 793 deaths were reported.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 84,717 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of March 28. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.37% of 44,922 test results on April 4 were positive, 7.03% of 63,721 on April 3, 6.30% of 86,878 on April 2, 6.09% of 97,513 on April 1, 6.45% of 99,859 on March 31, 6.45% of 71,764 on March 30, 6.38% of 74,945 on March 29, 7.58% of 44,065 on March 28, 6.79% of 66,613 on March 27, 6.26% of 84,777 on March 26, 5.76% of 95,057 on March 25, 5.62% of 97,539 on March 24, 6.01% of 80,577 on March 23, 6.51% of 75,942 on March 22 and 6.74% of 40,982 on March 21.
Vaccination summary
As of April 4, statewide, 2,670,869 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with 273,169 completing the one-dose series and 3,413,011 completing the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 318,703 doses had been administered including 136,544 receiving only one dose and 182,159 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 184,779 and 133,317 males with 300 unknown; and 236,118 were white, 14,325 were Black and 9,905 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 808,345 doses, followed by Broward with 565,645 and Palm Beach with 465,615 doses. DOH also reported that 148,617 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,407,977, followed by ages 75-84 with 818,280, ages 55-64 with 465,570, ages 45-54 with 296,787, ages 85 and older with 273,168, ages 35-44 with 213,935, ages 25-34 with 155,992 and ages 16-24 with 54,471.
In Pinellas, 75,614 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 39,841 ages 75-84, 21,280 ages 55-64, 15,166 ages 85 and older, 12,275 ages 45-54, 9,031 ages 35-44, 7,048 ages 25-34 and 1,904 ages 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.