Only three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pinellas County Tuesday night, bringing the total to 494 — 12 more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health last night and 39 more than what DOH reported on Sunday night.
DOH announced this morning that another county resident had died due to the coronavirus. The 14th death was an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 21,628 with 571 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 594,207 with 25,402 deaths. Globally, more than 1.96 million cases have been reported with 125,476 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 455 Florida residents and 39 non-residents. Just over half were men, 51%, and 49% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 53.
DOH reports that 96 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported nearly 43% available bed capacity on Tuesday night with 32% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Tuesday night, DOH reported that 9,261 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,685 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 73. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 431 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 129, another 98 are Clearwater residents, 58 from Largo, 29 from Seminole, 28 from Palm Harbor, 22 from Tarpon Springs, 16 from Dunedin, 10 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Forty-five cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
One more death reported
The county’s death toll increased to 14 as of Tuesday morning. DOH reported that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.
Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 21,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 20,984 on Tuesday night. Another 644 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 21,628 — 261 more than the number reported this morning, 609 more than what DOH reported Monday night and 1,733 more than on Sunday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 571, which is 47 more than the number reported this morning. DOH reports that 3,050 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Tuesday night that 207,842 had been tested statewide with 183,694 testing negative. DOH says 10.5 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 21,628 statewide cases reported Tuesday night, 1,484 were travel-related, 4,981 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,147 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 13,372 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 590,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 594,207 with 25,402 deaths compared 583,220 with 23,654 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 1,961,965 with 125,476 deaths compared to 1,942,360 with 121,726 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: DOH may revise these numbers as new data comes in and they may not be final for Tuesday night.