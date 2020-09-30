The COVID-19 community testing site at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg is set to close Friday, Oct. 2 in response to preparations for the Grand Prix.
Pinellas County and partner agencies are working to shift the community testing operations to a new location, which will be announced once logistics are finalized.
The state-run antibody testing at the Mahaffey will also end with the site closure on Friday and will not be available at the new location.
“We want to thank everyone who helped set-up, run and maintain the testing site at Mahaffey Theater,” said Cathie Perkins, Pinellas County Emergency Management director. “Multiple agencies, governments and health care personnel put in countless hours to meet testing needs of our community.”
Since opening to the public on July 8, 26,858 COVID-19 tests were conducted at the site. More than 3,500 antibody tests were administered at the site since that testing became available on Aug.18.
Pinellas County, Florida Department of Emergency Management, Department of Health Pinellas, the city of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater partnered to set up and run the site.
Numerous testing locations are available throughout the county, many at no cost to patients. The list is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, including comprehensive resources for finding other types of local assistance and a dashboard of relevant, up-to-date statistics, visit www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19.