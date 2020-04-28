Pinellas to reopen pools on Thursday and beaches on Monday

CLEARWATER — In three separate votes, Pinellas County commissioners voted April 28 to reopen public pools, beaches and playgrounds at childcare facilities. Social distancing will be required.
Public pools will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, April 30, as well playgrounds and equipment at childcare facilities. Beaches will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, May 4.
The vote was unanimous to reopen pools and playgrounds at childcare facilities. Commissioner Ken Welch voted no on reopening the beaches.
The decision was made after more than three hours of discussion and listening to public comment.
County Administrator Barry Burton said the county had been successful in flattening the curve in the fight against community spread of the novel coronavirus. He said hospitals had maintained capacity to treat those who need care for COVID-19.
Burton presented a phased approach to reopening the county and recommended reopening the pools, beaches, and childcare playgrounds, but leaving public playgrounds closed. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri released a statement on April 25 supporting reopening the pools and beaches.
Pinellas closed its beaches and beach parking lots on March 20. Public swimming pools and playgrounds have been closed since March 26.
In a memo sent to commissioners on April 24, Burton wrote that he had considered restrictions for the beaches, including limited hours, allowing exercise only and prohibiting items, such as chairs, coolers and blankets.
However, his recommendations don’t include any of that.
“Based on the number of miles of beaches and the ability to implement social distancing practices, the following options are recommended,” he wrote in the memo.
Gualtieri said April 28 that it would be very difficult to reopen the beaches with restrictions due to the mix of private and public beaches. He agreed with Burton’s recommendations.
Those recommendations included opening the beaches and parking with a two-day lead time to allow municipalities to provide staffing and resources to enforce social distancing “given potential crowding.”
Burton advocated opening public restrooms with enhanced cleaning and sanitation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing would apply, including a prohibition on groups of 10 or more. All persons not part of the same family must stay at least 6 feet apart. People in a line must practice social distancing.
Swimming pools
Burton’s recommendations for reopening swimming pools at hotels, motels, lodging establishment, condominiums, commercial establishments and homeowner’s associations included a restriction to operate at 50% of the pool’s maximum “bathing load.”
Social distancing guidelines the same as those on the beach would be required.
Owners and operators of public pools also would be given a two-day lead time to prepare to be able to make sure proper sanitation protocols and social distancing can be maintained.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters made the motion to open the pools. Opening on Thursday does not provide two-days' lead time, but she felt pool owners would have enough time to get ready.
Peters moved to reopen the pools on April 21. Commissioner Dave Eggers was the only one to support her request. At a meeting on April 16, she had urged the commission to open the beaches and the pools.
“Pool owners and operators will need to take a very active approach in ensuring proper cleaning and regular sanitation of pool areas and equipment using CDC guidelines, including: pool decks, furniture, railings, safety devices and other pool equipment to minimize exposure,” Burton wrote in his memo.
Safer-at-home order
The big question on Tuesday was what Gov. Ron DeSantis might do about the statewide safer-at-home order that basically says people cannot leave their homes except for essential services and activities. That order will expire April 30. DeSantis has not yet announced whether he will modify the order or let it expire.
Burton said in his memo, that he expected the governor to issue a new order; however, no information was available as to what it might include. DeSantis has said he would be moving ahead of reopening the state in phases, using guidelines from the White House. He has said that bars would remain closed as would other indoor venues, such as movie theaters.
DeSantis has since announced he will be making his decisions known on Wednesday.
Prior to the statewide safer-at-home order, Pinellas had enacted its own version that allowed businesses to remain open if they practiced the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing, sanitation and other practices that aim at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Burton recommended that the commission discuss the possibility of passing a new safer-at-home order, dependent on whether or not the governor takes action.
The commission will meet again on Thursday, April 30, 9:30 a.m. to talk about the governor’s actions and how it fits with Pinellas’ needs. They also will discussion another extension of the local state of emergency.
