Florida Department of Health continues to report declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Pinellas County. For the week of May 17-23, only 474 cases were added to the tally, bringing the count to 81,077. Seven more died, upping the death toll to 1,656.
DOH reported 656 new cases and 16 deaths the week of May 10-16, 801 new cases and 20 deaths from May 3-9, 1,062 news cases and 17 deaths from April 26-May 2, and from April 19-25, DOH reported 1,292 cases and 17 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, 2020, and the first death on March 23 last year.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,311,941 with 37,235 deaths as of May 23. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. May 24 in the United States, cases totaled 33.1 million with 590,141 deaths. Globally, 166.9 million cases and 3.46 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 79,072 residents and 2,005 non-residents. More cases were in females, 42,127 (53%), to 36,903 in males. Gender was unknown in 42. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,279 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (816 of 3,126) on Monday with 25% capacity (80 of 324) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. May 24, 83 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 26 in ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
Positivity rates also are going down. DOH reported that 2.05% of 1,578 test results on May 23 were positive, 2.89% of 1,711 on May 22, 2.11% of 3,720 on May 21, 3.21% of 1,872 on May 20, 2.33% of 3,444 on May 19, 3.45% of 2,242 on May 18, 3.43% of 1,745 on May 17, 4.08% of 1,644 on May 16 and 3.56% of 1,844 on May 15, 3.42% of 2,994 on May 14, 2.02% of 4,018 on May 13, 2.80% of 4,308 on May 12, 2.70% of 3,489 on May 11, 5.23% of 1,811 on May 10, 4.70% of 1,297 on May 9, 4.47% of 2,203 results on May 8, 3.03% of 3,681 on May 7, 2.51% of 4,430 on May 6, 3.87% of 4,615 on May 5, 2.79% of 3,930 on May 4, 4.35% of 1,848 on May 3, 3.58% of 1,776 on May 2 and 4.52% of 2,153 on May 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
Since March 2020, 7,046 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, May 24. St. Petersburg has the most with 28,726 cases, 15,609 are Clearwater residents, 8,618 from Largo, 5,582 from Palm Harbor, 4,304 from Seminole, 4,156 from Pinellas Park, 2,906 from Tarpon Springs, 2,540 from Dunedin, 1,635 from Oldsmar, 1,293 from Safety Harbor, 634from Gulfport, 617 from Clearwater Beach, 357 from Indian Rocks Beach, 333 from Kenneth City, 315 from Belleair, 309 from South Pasadena, 251 from Madeira Beach, 124 from Belleair Beach, 121 from Tierra Verde, 94 from Crystal Beach, 92 from St. Pete Beach, 64 from Treasure Island, 64 from North Redington Beach, 38 from Bay Pines, 38 from Lealman, 26 from Redington Shores, 18 from Belleair Bluffs, 12 from Redington Beach, 10 from Ozona, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 145 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of May 17-23 — nine less than the week of May 10-16. The death toll stands at 1,656.
As of May 16, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, seven deaths in the 25-34 age group, 22 in the 35-44 group (1%), 52 in 45-54 (3%), 142 in 55-64 (9%), 345 in 65-74 (21%), 474 in 75-84 (29%) and 612 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 911 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,086 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,024 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County did not renew its local state of emergency after May 7 and rescinded its ordinance requiring mandatory facial coverings in indoor public places and other COVID-19 restrictions on May 4.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order May 3 suspending local restrictions due to COVID-19. A more permanent order banning the restrictions goes into effect July 1.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.3 million with 37,235 deaths
DOH reported 2,268,729 cases in Florida residents as of May 23 with 43,212 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,311,941.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 36,501. DOH also reported that 734 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 37,235.
Case numbers are continuing to decline. DOH reported 17,961 new cases and 378 deaths during the week of May 17-23. The state reported 21,878 new cases and 359 deaths during the week of May 10-16 and 26,249 new cases and 489 deaths during the week of May 3-9.
From April 26-May 6, DOH reported 33,756 cases and 409 deaths, from April 19-25, 38,959 new cases and 458 deaths, and from April 12-18, 47,292 new cases and 222 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4, 2020. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 94,176 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of May 23, 4% of all cases reported since March 2020.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3.75% of 41,092 test results on May 23 were positive, 3.91% of 50,396 on May 22, 3.50% of 90,827 on May 21, 4.53% of 48,908 on May 20, 3.91% of 70,513 on May 19, 4.17% of 65,531 on May 18, 4.54% of 58,149 on May 17, 4.42% of 43,044 on May 16, 4.35% of 53,626 on May 15, 4.41% of 71,043 on May 14, 4.14% of 82,238 on May 13, 4.48% of 87,578 on May 12, 4.52% of 66,651 on May 11, 4.98% of 61,992 on May 10, 5.01% of 43,701 on May 9 were positive, 5.31% of 56,855 on May 8, 4.66% of 80,966 on May 7, 4.70% of 86,891 on May 6, 4.99% of 87,583 on May 5, 5.14% of 80,806 on May 4, 6.12% of 56,250 on May 3, 6.14% of 48,189 test results were positive on May 2 and 5.87% of 62,663 on May 1.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 23, 17,281,568 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 2,039,602 people receiving only a first-dose, 749,722 completing the one-dose series and 7,246,122 completing the two-shot series.
In Pinellas, 465,934 doses had been administered including 74,319 receiving only one dose and 391,615 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 259,308 and 205,849 were males with 619 unknown; and 336,322 were white, 22,403 were Black and 20,193 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,482,339 doses, followed by Broward with 963,635, Palm Beach with 725,881, Orange with 619,135 and Hillsborough with 612,021 doses.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,855,701, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,605,612, ages 45-54 with 1,136,855, ages 75-84 with 1,049,528, ages 35-44 with 870,101, ages 25-34 with 669,278, ages 15-24 with 461,555 and ages 85 and older with 347,214.
For ages 12-14, 62,771 had received a first-dose only.
In Pinellas, 97,490 people ages 65-74 have completed the one- or-two dose series, 87,387 ages 55-64, 51,194 ages 75-84, 51,183 ages 45-54, 37,064 ages 35-44, 30,561 ages 25-34, 19,266 ages 85 and older, and 17,468 ages 15-24. For ages 12-14, 2,179 had received a first-dose only.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.