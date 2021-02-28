If the trend continues, Pinellas County seems to on a track toward fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths this week. For the first six days, Feb. 22-27, Florida Department of Health reported 1,380 new cases, bringing the total to 66,571. Twenty-two more died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,441.
Last week, Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 1,866 new cases and 57 deaths, 270 cases and 29 deaths more than the week before.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,909,221 with 31,406 deaths as of Feb. 27. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the United States, cases totaled 28.585 million with 512,706 deaths compared 28.525 million with 511,787 deaths at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 27. Globally, 113.97 million cases and 2.52 million deaths were reported compared to 113.65 million cases and 2.5 million deaths on Feb. 27.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 64,782 residents and 1,630 non-residents. More cases were in females, 34,577 (53%), to 30,162 in males. Gender was unknown in 43. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,240 residents and 52 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (737 of 3,141) on Saturday with 23% capacity (77 of 337) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:37 a.m. Feb. 27, 207 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 47 in ICU and 25 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.71% of 3,200 test results on Feb. 27 were positive, 4.97% of 4,091 results on Feb. 26, 4.51% of 5,753 on Feb. 25, 3.74% of 7,674 on Feb. 24, 5.48% of 4,209 on Feb. 23, 6.58% of 2,569 on Feb. 22, 7.31% of 3,016 on Feb. 21, 5.85% of 2,720 on Feb. 20, 6.04% of 4,916 on Feb. 19, 6.28% of 5,510 on Feb. 18, 6.45% of 3,349 on Feb. 17, 5.88% of 4,734 on Feb. 16, 8.38% of 2,603 on Feb. 15, 7.14% of 2,056 on Feb. 14, 5.40% of 2,646 on Feb. 13, 4.73% of 4,674 on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2 and 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,648 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Feb. 28. St. Petersburg has the most with 23,871 cases, 12,789 are Clearwater residents, 7,108 from Largo, 4,529 from Palm Harbor, 3,531 from Seminole, 3,278 from Pinellas Park, 2,351 from Tarpon Springs, 2,127 from Dunedin, 1,294 from Oldsmar, 1,039 from Safety Harbor, 541 from Clearwater Beach, 524 from Gulfport, 296 from Indian Rocks Beach, 279 from Kenneth City, 269 from South Pasadena, 251 from Belleair, 186 from Madeira Beach, 105 from Belleair Beach, 99 from Tierra Verde, 81 from Crystal Beach, 71 from St. Pete Beach, 56 from North Redington Beach, 51 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 18 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 60 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
So far this week, Feb. 22-27, DOH has reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths, upping the death toll to 1,441. From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 57 new deaths.
Deaths had been declining in recent weeks. DOH reported only 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 27, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 17 in the 35-44 group (1%), 40 in 45-54 (3%), 116 in 55-64 (8%), 293 in 65-74 (20%), 426 in 75-84 (30%) and 543 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 854 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,010 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 986 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners extended the local state of emergency through March 5 during a Feb. 23 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.9 million with 31,406 deaths
DOH reported another 1,874,154 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 27 with 35,067 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,909,221 — 5,539 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 30,852. DOH also reported that 554 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 31,406, 126 more than yesterday.
So far this week, Feb. 22-27, DOH has reported 36,298 new cases and 811 deaths. For the week Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 41,935 new cases and 1,171 deaths.
The week prior, Feb. 8-14, 47,269 new cases and 1,147 deaths were reported, a decrease from recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 79,344 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 27. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6,40% of 79,313 test results on Feb. 27 were positive, 5.61% of 92,006 results on Feb. 26, 5.17% of 108,606 on Feb. 25, 5.22% of 118,895 on Feb. 24, 5.98% of 110,696 on Feb. 23, 6.50% of 79,914 on Feb. 22, 6.82% of 56,208 on Feb. 21, 6.32% of 73,873 on Feb. 20, 5.74% of 117,316 as of Feb. 19, 5.85% of 106,831 on Feb. 18, 6.39% of 73,950 on Feb. 17, 6.43% of 105,132 on Feb. 16, 6.63% of 94,079 on Feb. 15, 6.83% of 51,627 on Feb. 14, 6.97% of 77,528 results on Feb. 13, 6.44% of 107,465 on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2 and 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 27, statewide, 1,337,431 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,680,230 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 145,863 doses have been administered including 67,627 receiving the first dose and 78,236 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 86,314 and 59,142 males with 160 unknown; and 105,588 were white, 5,908 were Black and 3,744 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 331,633 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 264,385 and Broward with 256,151 doses. DOH also reported that 78,330 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 689,730 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 397,310 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 149,227. Next were age groups 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 with only 20,894 ages 16-24 completing the two-dose series.
In Pinellas, 32,197 ages 65-74 have received both doses, 15,892 ages 75-84 and 7,947 ages 85 and older have completed the series. The fewest have been administered to the age 16-24 group, 783.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.