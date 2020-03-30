DOH Pinellas closing two centers, WIC services available by phone and online
The Department of Health in Pinellas County has announced several COVID-10 service changes.
As of Monday, March 30, the Tarpon Springs and Largo centers will be temporarily closed to clients. Signs on the doors will ask visitors to call for information or appointments. DOH will have very minimal staff at the locations to answer phones.
In addition, staff will be stationed at tables at the entrances to the centers that are open to screen clients. Clinical Health Services staff is handling those duties.
WIC has already transitioned to services by phone or www.WIChealth.org. Only a very small number of services (distribution of formula and breast pumps) will be provided in person. Families can call 727-824-6913 or 6914 for information.
Dental services are currently limited to relief of pain and management of infection.
Medical Services clients will be triaged by phone to determine if an in-person visit is needed.
Locations still open include:
310 N. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater; Mid-County, 8751 Ulmerton Road, Largo; and 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg.
Persons coming to those locations will be screened at the door, and in many cases, issues can be solved over the phone. Call 727-824-6900.
For more information, visit pinellas.floridahealth.gov.
Revised to add open locations and main phone number.