A gradual increase in coronavirus cases continues in Pinellas County with the Florida Department of Health reporting five additional cases on Sunday morning, bringing the total to 451 — only seven more than the number reported Saturday morning.
However, DOH reported the death of another county resident on Saturday night, bringing the death count to 13. It was the fifth COVID-19 death in the county since April 7.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 19,347 with 452 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 520,200 with 20,646 deaths. Globally, nearly 1.8 million cases have been reported with 110,052 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 414 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases were men, 52%, and 48% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 52.
DOH reports that 88 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 45% available bed capacity on Sunday morning with nearly 35% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Sunday morning, DOH reported that 8,602 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,143 testing negative. Fourteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 61. DOH said 5.2% of test results were coming back as positive, a slight decrease from yesterday.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 407 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 122, another 95 are Clearwater residents, 54 from Largo, 26 from Palm Harbor, 24 from Seminole, 23 from Tarpon Springs, 15 from Dunedin, nine from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six from Safety Harbor, five from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Seventeen cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Five deaths reported this week
The county’s death toll is up to 13, including five just this week. DOH reported the county’s 13th death Saturday night. No details were available.
DOH reported two deaths in Pinellas on Friday night, including a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York. DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 19,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 18,694 on Sunday morning. Another 553 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 19,347 — 361 more than the number reported last night and 843 more than what DOH reported on Saturday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 452, which is six more than the number reported on Saturday night. DOH reports that 2,633 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Sunday morning that 183,222 had been tested statewide with 163,393 testing negative. DOH says 10.6 percent of tests results have been positive, a slight decrease from previous reports.
Of the 19,347 statewide cases, 1,396 were travel-related, 4,130 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,050 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 12,218 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 530,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 530,200 with 20,646 deaths compared to 524,903 cases with 20,389 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 1,793,224 with 110,052 deaths compared to 1,767,855 with 108,281 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
