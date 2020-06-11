CARES Act money to help with reopening Florida’s schools

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego was among the officials attending a June 11 press conference in Melbourne where Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about reopening the state’s schools in August.
DeSantis talked about the latest plans to return to in-person learning that include using $475 million in education assistance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The governor said $64 million would be used to help close the achievement gap, targeting deficiencies in reading skills.
The state is making a large number of reopening recommendations, but leaving it up to local school districts to implement them according to their needs.
Grego said plans in Pinellas center around safety for students and families along with working to mitigate and address any academic losses due to long-distance learning. Grego praised the state for letting locals decide what is best locally.
He said academic achievement was at the heart of plans that allow innovation and flexibility with funding for supplemental resources. He said it was time to eliminate the digital divide, adding that the interaction between student and teacher was vital.
He said school districts would be able to use the extra funding to enhance instructional practices and increase equity. He also said it was important for everyone to continue to work together to solve issues and innovate the education system.
The governor said CARES Act funding will be available to help kindergarten through third-grade students improve reading skills, and money will be set aside for early learning as well. Childcare providers also will get a share of the funds.
Students who will graduate in the coming year will get free ACT and SAT testing. Career education and schools that offer technical certifications also will receive CARES Act funding. In addition, money is available to county’s Emergency Management departments for personal protective equipment that schools might need.
The state’s recommendations for reopening schools call for a three-step approach for K-12 campuses. The first step in June is to open up campuses for youth activities and summer camps. In July, activities expand to include summer recovery instruction, and in August, all campuses reopen at full capacity for a traditional start of the school year.
Reopening for postsecondary campuses include continuing with virtual education during the first semester of summer school except for first responder and some career technical education programs. The second semester of summer school should see a return to in-person classes, although state universities will continue to offer classes virtually. By fall, state college, technical college and university campuses will be open at full capacity.
Some examples of recommendations included in the state’s plan include protection for students, staff and families with medical vulnerabilities. When feasible, schools should explore staggered schedules, start and end times, to limit crowds.
Social distancing should be practiced. Spacing should be increased when possible setting up maximum distance between desks. Large indoor spaces as well as outdoor spaces should be used when available. Increased sanitation protocols, especially for often-touched surfaces, such as door knobs, should be implemented. Uniforms, band instruments and other equipment should be washed or wiped down after use.
Students and staff should be monitored for symptoms and a secondary clinic should be set up to isolate students who show symptoms. Nonessential visitors should be limited. The list of recommendations is quite lengthy.
DeSantis said it is important to start the transition back during the summer to be ready for a full reopening in August.
“It’s important for the kids and the parents,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.